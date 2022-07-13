What is Shudder channel's Good Madam all about? Release date and more explored

Good Madam, after its world premiere at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, will finally be coming to Shudder this July. Written and directed by Jenna Cato Bass and co-written by Babalwa Baartman, the South African horror film follows the story of Tsidi, a single mother who is compelled to move in with her estranged mother Mavis. For her part, Mavis is a caregiver to an affluent white woman living in a posh suburb of Cape Town.

The supernatural horror movie, which released last year, blends generational trauma with the fears we encounter on the daily to create a masterpiece that is worth a watch. Here is everything to know about Shudder's upcoming feature.

Everything you need to know about Good Madam ahead of its premiere on Shudder

The South African supernatural horror Good Madam won over movie buffs and garnered excellent reviews when it premiered last year at the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie is now finally coming to Shudder. The official synopsis of the film reads:

“Tsidi, a single mother, is forced to move in with her estranged mother Mavis, a live-in domestic worker caring obsessively for her catatonic white ‘Madam’. As Tsidi tries to heal her family however, a sinister spectre begins to stir.”

Shudder has described the movie as:

“A genre film entrenched in the ordinary everyday horrors in our society, Good Madam explores the generational trauma inherent to South African culture, sprawling from the past to the present day, with chilling delivery and haunting results.”

Watch the trailer of the movie here.

Quite eerie, the trailer offers a glimpse of the kind of horror that the movie brings to viewers. Leaning more towards psychological horror, the movie is fraught with jump scares as secrets come undone. The sinister presence in the modular home of the "Madam" will slowly reveal itself to the dwellers, especially Tsidi.

More about the cast

Good Madam stars Chumisa Cosa, Nosipho Mtebe, Kamvalethu Jonas Raziya, Sanda Shandu, Khanyiso Kenqa, Sizwe Ginger Lubengu, Siya Sikawuti, Peggy Tunyiswa, and Chris Gxalaba.

When is the horror film coming to Shudder?

The South African horror feature is finally coming to Shudder on July 14, 2022, after premiering last year at the Toronto International Film Festival. Shudder is a premium streaming service just like Netflix or Hulu. The only difference is that it boasts the best selection of horror, thriller and supernatural movies and series, uncut and commercial-free.

A Shudder subscription is a must-have for all horror fans who love creepy, dark, and scary content. The subscription comes at a price of $57 per year and it will give access to the best horror films that have ever released. The platform also offers a free trial for seven days. If you just want to catch Good Madam, you can sign up for the trial to get temporary access.

If you are a true horror fan who lives for everything suspenseful and thrilling, then don't forget to catch this horror masterpiece on Shudder.

