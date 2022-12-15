What is Shudder's The Apology all about? Release date, plot, and more details about Anna Gunn's Christmas horror movie 

The Apology will narrate the story of a recovering alcoholic mother, Darlene, whose daughter went missing 20 years ago.

Darlene is preparing to host her family's Christmas celebrations again with the help of her friends and neighbors when a mysterious figure re-emerges from her past.

The horror unfolds when this guest shows up unannounced with nostalgic gifts and a frightening secret. What follows is grueling combat between reason and ruthless instinct when a battle of wit escalates into a violent game of revenge.

The Apology will be released in theaters by RLJE Films on Friday, December 16, 2022. It will also be available for streaming on Shudder and AMC+, starting December 16.

Here is everything we know so far about The Apology.

Directed and written by Alison Star Locke, The Apology will take us on a journey of mystery, suspense, tragedy, and unexplainable horror.

The IMDb synopsis of the thriller reads:

"Twenty years after the disappearance of her daughter, a recovering alcoholic is preparing to host her family's Christmas celebration when her estranged ex-bother-in-law arrives unannounced, bearing nostalgic gifts and a heavy secret."

Here is the official trailer for the film:

Fast-paced and spine-chilling, the trailer manages to put audiences at the edge of their seats without hardly revealing any important details. Inclined towards psychological horror, the movie promises to be a terrifying watch. Fans of Anna Gunn are excited to see her in this career-defining role as they patiently await its release.

Exploring the cast of The Apology

Anna Gunn

Anna Gunn plays the character of a recovering alcoholic mother called Darlene Hagen. Gunn became a household name for her portrayal of Skyler White on the hit AMC 2008-2013 drama series Breaking Bad, for which she won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

She has also appeared in The Practice and Deadwood.

Linus Roache

The film also stars British actor Linus Roache as Jack, Darlene's estranged ex-brother-in-law, who shows up on her doorstep unannounced on Christmas Eve.

Linus Roache is best known for playing Executive ADA Michael Cutter in the NBC dramas Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He most recently appeared in Vikings as Ecbert, King of Wessex.

Roache was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for playing Robert F. Kennedy in RFK and won a Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ralph Wigram in The Gathering Storm.

The film also stars Janeane Garofalo as Gretchen, Darlene's neighbor, and a close friend.

When will The Apology be released?

The Apology will be released in theaters by RLJE Films on Friday, December 16, 2022. It will be available for streaming on Shudder and AMC+ on the same day.

In a recent interview, Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer of RLJE Films, said:

"The film is like nothing else you will see this holiday season. An intense and chilling thriller led by a tour-de-force performance from Anna Gunn."

He further added:

"We are ecstatic to once again partner with our friends at Shudder and Company X Productions to bring this captivating original to audiences.”

Shudder is a premium streaming service similar to Netflix or Hulu, with the exception that it has the best selection of uncut and commercial-free horror, thriller, and supernatural movies and series. An annual fee of $57 is required to use the service.

