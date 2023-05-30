Simulant is a Canadian science fiction thriller movie that is set to release on June 2, 2023. This film was first released in Canadian theaters on April 7, 2023, and then on DIRECTV (USA) on May 5, 2023, before hitting on-demand services.

Simulant is directed by April Mullen, who is famous for his work in Dead Before Dawn, 88, and Below Her Mouth. The film has been produced by Tim Doiron and James van der Woerd and stars Robbie Amell, Jordana Brewster, Simu Liu, Sam Worthington, and others.

The synopsis of Simulant as by IMDb reads:

"Set in the near future, a humanoid enlists a global hacker to remove all restrictions on his thoughts and capabilities, triggering an A.I. uprising and a government manhunt to eliminate the rise of the machine consciousness"

Simulant will revolve around robots that look and act like humans

The story of Simulant follows the life of Faye, a woman who is struggling to cope with the loss of her husband, Evan. She then decides to replace him with a humanoid simulator, which is just like a human.

In the official trailer, Faye is seen trying to adjust to her new companion but soon realizes that the simulator is not a perfect replacement for her husband. Meanwhile, a group of rogue simulators begins to rebel against their human creators, leading to a government crackdown on the machines.

The movie explores themes of love, ethics, and artificial intelligence. It also raises questions about the role of technology in our lives and the potential consequences of creating robots that have the capability to act like humans.

Simulant cast explored

1) Robbie Amell as Evan

Robbie Amell is a Canadian actor known for his roles in The Flash, The Tomorrow People, and Upload. He takes on the role of Evan in the film, Faye's deceased husband who worked on the development of humanoid simulators. Amell brings a sense of warmth and humanity to the role of Evan, which makes his absence all the more palpable.

2) Jordana Brewster as Faye

Brewster is an American actress known for her roles in the Fast and Furious franchise, Dallas, and Lethal Weapon. She takes on the role of Faye in Simulant and replaces Evan with a simulator. She questions the ethics of using machines as substitutes for human relationships as she mourns the loss of her husband.

Jordana Brewster brings a sense of vulnerability and emotional depth to the role of Faye, which makes her journey in the film a compelling one.

3) Simu Liu as Casey

Simu Liu is a Canadian actor known for his roles in Kim's Convenience, Blood and Water, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He plays the role of Casey in the film, a member of the rogue simulator group that rebels against their human creators. He brings intensity and conviction to the role of Casey, which makes him a standout character in the film.

Other supporting characters involved in the movie include:

Sam Worthington as Kessler

Samantha Helt as Morgan

Alicia Sanz as Esmé

Christine L. Nguyen as Ying Hong

Emmanuel Kabongo as Joshua

Mayko Nguyen as Michiko Higashi

Masa Lizdek as Lisa

Fans are now excited to see the stars in action on June 2, 2023.

