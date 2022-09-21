What is the Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon calculator? Viral trend takes over Twitter

Footloose actor Kevin Bacon was trending on Twitter recently after netizens took part in the Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon game. The online trend went viral sometime in 2014 but reappeared recently. Netizens are now jokingly trying to convince their followers that they know people who know the applauded actor.
For those unfamiliar with the online trend, the game takes on the concept of six degrees of separation. The theory claims that all human beings in the world are just six or fewer social connections away from each other. With the Kevin Bacon version, which has also been dubbed Bacon’s Law online, one can take a Hollywood actor and analyze how they can build a social connection with the 64-year-old actor with six people or less.
In the Six Degrees of Bacon game, one can take a celebrity who is alive or dead, and it works every time. It seems like the Hollow Man actor is Hollywood’s epicenter, and other celebrities seem to revolve around him.
One can use Tom Holland as an example to play the Bacon’s Law game. The Spider Man: No Way Home actor starred with Josh Brolin in the movie Avengers: Infinity War. Josh Brolin also acted in the 2000s cult classic Hollow Man, which also starred Kevin Bacon.
Netizens take part in hilarious Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon trend
Unexpectedly, the internet trend has reappeared on Twitter. Netizens are pointing out how different celebrities can find their way to the A Few Good Men actor. Others also created a hilarious rendition where they claimed to have a social connection to the actor. Whether their own Bacon’s Law is reliable or not remains unknown.
Nonetheless, netizens are in a tizzy as they participate in the game. A few hilarious tweets where people played the game read:
Initially, Kevin Bacon was weary about the game. In a 2014 appearance at the South by Southwest Interactive Festival, he said:
“I was horrified by it. I thought it was a giant joke at my expense. I appreciate it now. But I was very resistant to it at first.”
In 2007, Bacon launched Six Degrees, a charitable organization that would fund notable causes alongside other celebrities.
How did the game come into being?
The game was created by a group of students at Pennsylvania’s Albert College in 1994. They were snowed in and stuck watching television in their dorms.
While inebriated and watching Footloose and Quicksilver back-to-back, they noticed an advertisement for another Bacon movie titled The Air Up There on television. This sparked the idea of trying to deduce all the actors Bacon worked with.
Brian Turtle, one of the college students, spoke about the game going viral. He said:
“It became one of our stupid party tricks I guess. People would throw names at us and we’d connect them to Kevin Bacon.”
The creators of the game went on to appear on The Jon Stewart Show and The Howard Stern Show. The actor in question also took part in the game.