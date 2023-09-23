What is spirit cooking? Marina Abramovic satanist and Rothschild conspiracy explored amid Zelenksy ambassador backlash 

Ukraine president has appointed controversial performance artist Marina Abramovic as an ambassador for rebuilding schools in the country. The latter has raised eyebrows for her supposed Satanist practices in the past. However, this has not stopped the applauded creator from rubbing shoulders with political elites. Now, she is facing the internet’s wrath for being an ambassador for children.

During an interview with the Modern Art Museum in Shanghai, the 76-year-old said:

“I have been invited by Zelensky to be an ambassador of Ukraine, to help the children affected by rebuilding schools and such. I have also been invited to be a board member of the Babyn Yar organization to continue to protect the memorial.”

As the Serbia-native looks forward to bringing change in Ukraine, netizens have been critical of her appointment. Critics believe that she is unsuitable for the position considering her infamous Spirit Cooking controversy amongst others.

Who is Marina Abramovic? Spirit Cooking controversy explained

Marina Abramovic was born to political activists Vojin and Danica Abramovic, who were Yugosla partisans during the second world war. Their contributions led to her father working with the state security while her mother became the head of the Museum of Art and the Revolution.

Marina Abramovic studied at Belgrade’s Academy of Fine Arts and Zagreb’s Academy of Fine Arts.

In 1997, the artist won the Golden Lion prize for best artist at the Venice Biennale. In 2010, she appeared at the The Artist Is Present MoMA show where she sat motionless in a chair for eight hours a day for three months as people queued to sit with her resulting in deep emotional connections. Since then, she has become an industry legend which also led to her becoming the subject of controversies.

Marina Abramovic became the talk of the internet after her 1987 performance titled Spirit Cooking surfaced online. In the selection of poetic recipes, the artist instructed viewers to commit violent acts in the process of cooking. It is also important to note that the aforementioned absurdist recipes were painted onto walls using pig’s blood.

The jarring art piece led to her being rumored to perform black magic with Aleister Crowley at a dinner as well. Describing the same, Abromovic said in the past:

“It was just a normal dinner… just a normal menu, which I call spirit cooking. There was no blood, no anything else. We just call things funny names, that’s all.”

Spirit Cooking also made headlines in 2016 after Wikileaks posted a series of emails from Hillary Clinton’s former campaign chairman, John Podesta. Among the series of emails, it was revealed that John’s brother, Tony had invited him to attend a reenactment of Spirit Cooking where guests would be served “a series of traditional soups” including an almond, coriander, peppercorn and honey “Gold Ball,” a dish that the artist had previously created to celebrate big work achievements.

Marina Abramovic continues to be criticized for her niche art style. X (formerly known as Twitter) user @austerrewyatt1 shared a video of the artist dumping supposedly real coagulated blood on a sculpture of a child. He also claimed that the artist was friends with the Clintons, Rothschilds and the Gates amongst others.

It seems like the platform user was hinting at the artist’s potential links to the aforementioned celebrities who have been rumored to have taken part in child trafficking alongside Jeffrey Epstein.

However, it is important to note that these are simply online rumors and no evidence of it is available online.

Other netizens continued to criticize Marina Abramovic of satanism. In response, the artist has addressed the same in the past. In an interview with ARTnews she confirmed that she is not a Satanist and also added:

“My work is really more about spirituality and not anything else. I’ve been doing my work for so long, and this is a misunderstanding.”

As Abramovic continues to face conspiracy theorists she has also stood aside Ukrainians who she calls- “proud, strong and dignified.” Days after Ukraine was under attack by Putin, she said in a video:

“I have full solidarity with [the Ukrainian people] on this impossible day.”

She also restaged her famous The Artist is Present piece to raise money for Ukraine.