"Real predator vibes": Netizens react as Sam Smith Jeffrey Epstein claim surfaces amid recent outfit backlash

Sam Smith, who uses they/them pronouns, came under fire for sharing a video on TikTok on September 10. In the clip, they were wearing an outfit that netizens claimed resembled the pattern on a temple-like building built by Jeffrey Epstein on his private Caribbean Island.

Epstein was a convicted American s*x offender who was accused of running an international s*x trafficking ring on Little St. James Island, a private property in the U.S. Virgin Islands. According to a criminal complaint filed by an attorney general of the Virgin Islands, Epstein used Little St. James Island as a hideaway for trafficking underage girls for child abuse, s*xual assault, and s*xual servitude, as per CNBC.

Jeffrey Epstein reportedly built a temple-like building on the island and it had a blue and white striped pattern on its outside with a golden dome at the top. An engineer and contractor spoke about the seemingly odd architectural detail and the strange appearance of the building in an interview with INSIDER and said that the lock on its front door appeared to be designed in a way to keep people inside.

Sam Smith did not aim to highlight their blue and white striped t-shirt in their recent TikTok video and instead wanted to show off their Teletubbies-themed long boots by British designer Christian Cowan. However, many netizens accused the singer of being an apparent p*dophile and called them a "predator" as they reacted to @EndWokeness' tweet.

Singer receives backlash as netizens link their outfit to Epstein's temple-like building (Image via Twitter)

"Disturbing and predatory" - Netizens condemn Sam Smith as they link their outfit to Epstein

The internet was not happy with the outfit Sam Smith wore in their latest TikTok video. The Too Good At Goodbyes hitmaker wore a blue and white striped t-shirt with a cartoon-like sketch of a little boy biting on what appeared to be a fruit.

Netizens saw this and took to the comments section of the TikTok video as they drew comparisons between Smith's outfit and Epstein's temple-like building. Several people also believed that the singer was trying to grab children's attention by wearing the Teletubbies-themed boots.

Singer receives backlash as netizens link their outfit to Epstein's temple-like building (Image via TikTok/@samsmith)

While the singer garnered backlash online, some viewers also praised Sam Smith and mentioned that they loved how the singer did not care about other people's opinions in general and expressed themselves in the way they wanted. Some also complimented their outfit.

The singer has not addressed the ongoing backlash and accusations as of this writing.