Where to buy the Christian Cowan x Crocs collection? Price, release date, and more explored

British fashion designer Christian Cowan is collaborating with the global footwear label Crocs to launch a 3-piece collection. Christian Cowan unveiled the partnership during New York Fashion Week for the Spring Summer 2023 catwalk show.

The collection is slated to be launched on the official e-commerce site of Crocs in Europe and the United States on September 28, 2022. A later release will be followed in Australia and Japan on September 29, 2022.

These collaborative pieces will also be available at retail locations across Europe, including Galeries Lafayette, LuisaviaRoma, and Offsprings at Selfridges. The entire Christian Cowan x Crocs collection can be availed at prices ranging from $50 to $110.

More about the upcoming 3-piece Christian Cowan x Crocs collection, which was first unveiled at NYFW

Upcoming 3-piece Christian Cowan x Crocs collection, which was first unveiled at NYFW (Image via Crocs)

Christian Cowan promises a vibrant take over of the classic silhouette of Crocs. Cowan's modern and distinctive stylings will add oomph to Crocs' characteristic styles.

The limited-edition collection features three silhouettes: Mega Crush Clogs, Classic Clogs, and Classic Sandals. In addition to these, the collaboration will also introduce first-ever Crocs' Jibbitz charms that can be re-worn as other wearable accessories such as hair clips and necklace pendants.

In an official press release, Brand President at Crocs, Michelle Poole, commented,

"We seek to work with creative partners who align with our values and authenticate the brand through their own unique lens. With an eye for turning classic styles into something modern and unexpected, Christian used our iconic clog and sandal silhouettes as blank canvases for self-expression, taking versatility and personalisation to a bold new level."

Christian Cowan has expressed his excitement about partnering with Crocs. He talks about the multi-functional Jibbitz Charms,

"It’s about our identity, a rebellious flamboyancy. We wanted multi- functionality Jibbitz charms you can wear as jewelry and hair clips. Making a full look, because let’s face it, Crocs are a full look."

The collection is headlined by the "Sky-Scrapping' Mega Crutch Clog, which stands at 61mm. The lineup is clad in an all-black colorway, while the rubber tread heightens the proportions.

The Jibbitz Charms adds flair to the design and merges glamor with versatility. The detachable metallic Jibbitz can also be worn as a necklace with a Crocs pendant. The official Crocs site describes the Jibbitz Charm as,

"Talk about a monochrome moment! Detachable chains you can wear as a necklace? Yes. Please."

The second pair on the list is the Classic Clog, designed in a black and white color palette as an ode to yin and yang. The clogs arrive in a mismatched pattern, with the left clog clad in a black hue while the right is clad in white. Each foot, however, features the same white and black back straps. The pair also comes with multiple Jibbitz charms, including jeweled accents and metallic chains.

The third and final silhouette in the collection is the classic open-toed Sandals. It is clad in a bubble gum pink hue, topped with an oversized Jibbitz charm resembling a pink bow. The bow can also be re-worn as a statement hair clip. The official site introduces the pair,

"She’s beauty, she’s grace, and her bow doubles as a hair clip. Fabulous!"

The two labels have announced that a portion of the proceeds from the collaboration will be donated to the Ali Forney Center, which supports the LGBTQI+ community.

