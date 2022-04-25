What does '/srs' mean? Internet lingo explained as Ranboo comes out on Twitter

Ranboo is a Twitch and YouTube streamer famous for his Minecraft content. He recently took to Twitter to come out to his fans and followers. The community applauded the move, who have been skeptical of his sexuality for a long time now.

The streamer has always been ambiguous about his sexuality, dropping subtle clues every once. So, after his recent post, he Tweeted "/srs" to confirm his statement, but the term has everybody confused about its meaning.

Ranboo's tweets explained

Ranbalt @ranaltboo @smpearthbur I mean how many more clues can I give @smpearthbur I mean how many more clues can I give

Ranboo tweeted "/srs" a few hours after confirming his sexuality, and many of his followers were confused about the phrase's meaning. The term means "serious." We believe it's a part of gaming language where players don't have enough time to type long phrases, so they use acronyms like GLHF (good luck, have fun), GG (good game), and EZ (easy), etc.

He used the acronym regarding his latest revelation about his sexual orientation, indicating that it was not a joke or hoax.

The streamer has been suffering from a sore throat recently, so on Sunday, April 24, he decided to hold a QnA on his Twitter profile. A fan asked him about his sexuality when the creator shared some of his old cryptic tweets. One of those tweets said, "men," and another said,

"Good. Do not judge me on where I place my attraction, that is for me to know and for others to be really confused about."

The steamer then continued and commented,

"I mean, how many more clues can I give."

The comment caused a flurry of activity within his community, with fans posting pride fanarts and light-hearted memes on his page.

He later addressed all the support from his fans in a tweet, telling them that even though he isn't using a label for himself yet, fans have the permission to use the word "gay" to describe his sexuality.

Ranbalt @ranaltboo Yo just wanted to say thanks for all the support with everything and tonight lol have been wanting to do that for a while tonight just lined up well Yo just wanted to say thanks for all the support with everything and tonight lol have been wanting to do that for a while tonight just lined up well

Ranbalt @ranaltboo And for those confused basically I guess I am technically unlabeled as the way I have kinda always gone around life just being attracted to whoever I am attracted to it just so happens that most of them line up with a “certain type” you could say lol am okay with the gay label :) And for those confused basically I guess I am technically unlabeled as the way I have kinda always gone around life just being attracted to whoever I am attracted to it just so happens that most of them line up with a “certain type” you could say lol am okay with the gay label :)

Fans support and applaud the streamer

Ranboo has a reasonably large community. His YouTube channel has over 400k subscribers, and over 1.9 million users follow his Twitter profile. His Instagram and Twitch accounts are followed by 2 million and 43 million people, respectively.

His followers on all platforms have shown great support for the content creator. People congratulated him, made fanart, and more.

em @lostemyy @Ranboosaysstuff IM SO PROUD OF U OMGGG EVERYONES HERE OMGGG @Ranboosaysstuff IM SO PROUD OF U OMGGG EVERYONES HERE OMGGG

Luna~~ @Lunapbbh1



Congrats Ranboo, i love you soooo much king <33 see you in your next stream 🙃

🏳️‍ 🏳️‍ 🏳️‍ 🏳️‍ 🏳️‍ I just saw and i needed to do thisCongrats Ranboo, i love you soooo much king <33 see you in your next stream 🙃🏳️‍🏳️‍🏳️‍🏳️‍🏳️‍ I just saw and i needed to do thisCongrats Ranboo, i love you soooo much king <33 see you in your next stream 🙃🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈

toha #нетвойне @purintoha im so proud of ranboo im so proud of ranboo

More about Ranboo

The gamer was born in the United States on November 2, 2003, residing in the San Francisco Bay Area. The 18-year-old moved to the UK after graduating high school on June 3, 2021.

He does not like sharing information about his private life, including his school name and other information. To further safeguard his privacy, the streamer used to wear a pair of dark sunglasses and a mask to cover his face during live streams. However, in November last year, he removed his sunglasses due to discomfort but has requested that his fans only share pictures of him with a mask on.

Ranboo plans to do a face reveal once he reaches the milestone of 5 million subscribers, but that would also depend on his comfort with the reveal.

