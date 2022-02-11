Minecraft streamer Ranboo jokes about why he hasn’t done a face reveal yet

Minecraft is a game that has inspired millions of people to take to social media platforms, and broadcast their gameplay for others to see, enjoy, and indulge in. Ranboo is one such player whose presence on YouTube and Twitch has grown immensely over the last two years.

The 18-year-old Twitch streamer and YouTuber recently joked about why he keeps his facial identity a secret. The light-hearted incident occurred during one of his livestreams on Twitch and was later made into a clip by one of his viewers and posted to YouTube.

One of the most significant facts about Ranboo is that he has always remained faceless. His persona consists of him wearing a mask and pair of sunglasses every time he is in front of a camera.

While he has been captured without his sunglasses before, his face has never been fully revealed to the public. His “faceless” nature and identity are highly discussed topics within the Minecraft community.

Minecraft streamer Ranboo jokes about why he chooses to be faceless

The 51-second clip from Ranboo’s stream shows him commentating as he plays the popular survival horror game Resident Evil 2. During the stream, he can be heard fawning over the main protagonist of the game, Leon S. Kennedy.

He starts by wondering out loud how everything about the character, even his voice, is “attractive.”

Resident Evil 2 is widely considered one of the best games in the Resident Evil series. Due to this, the character of Leon Kennedy is quite well-known among the gaming community for his style, looks, and everything else about the character in general.

Ranboo, therefore, is in a vast majority as he praises the widely adored and loved character.

Interacting with his chat, he reads out some comments about the character that shares his opinion of the character and agrees with them that Leon is indeed quite good-looking.

One viewer speaks about Leon, saying:

“he’s hot, I love this game now.”

to which Ranboo chuckles and responds, saying, “that’s very fair,” before proceeding to laugh at the statement and joking that half of his viewers wouldn’t like the game if Leon wasn’t as good-looking as he is.

Ranboo is known for his funny and quirky comments, received in good fun by his ever-loyal viewers.

After he assumes control of his character in-game, a viewer types the words “face reveal” in his twitch chat, to which Ranboo jokes around and responds:

"If I looked like this, I would not be faceless.”

He then proceeds to gush over the character yet again for the next 8 seconds straight, saying that if he had a face like Leon’s, he would keep his face cam switched on “all the time.”

Who is Ranboo?

For those who don't know, Ranboo is primarily known for his Minecraft content and his collaborations with several other mainstream Minecraft content creators, including Dream, Tubbo, TommyInnit, Wilbur Soot, and more.

His collaborations mainly occur as he is a part of the massively popular Minecraft content creator server called "DreamSMP."

