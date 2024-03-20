What is Star Trek: Legacy? Video game adapted show possibilities explored as CBS chief addresses series delay

In response to questions about the future of possible Star Trek projects, CBS Chief George Cheeks emphasized the importance of timing and strategic planning when making decisions about new shows such as Star Trek: Legacy. The concept is to create a show adapted from video games of the same name.

While Paramount is currently working on several Star Trek projects, the future of Star Trek Legacy remains uncertain. Despite high expectations and fan excitement, CBS's recent comments indicate that the planned series has not yet been realized.

However, the series has not yet received any formal confirmation or development. Terry Matalis, the creator of Legacy and the showrunner for Star Trek: Picard season 3, has caused delays in the show's development timeline. In March 2024, CBS CEO George Cheeks said it is a top priority for Paramount Global and Paramount+.

What is the Star Trek: Legacy video game about?

Star Trek: Legacy, a 2006 real-time tactics space combat video game set in three distinct Star Trek eras, allows players to command a fleet of Federation starships. Players control weapon movement, fire, and repairs in this game while fighting other starships.

Starships are classified according to their weapon's power and maneuverability. There are missions in the story that were cut before release, resulting in a disjointed storyline and disappointing plot twists.

Critics gave the Xbox 360 version a marginally better rating despite some unfavorable comments for the PC version. Gamers can navigate different starships in their squadron and switch between a top-down, 2D tactical display and a 3D display to give orders.

What did the CBS chief say about the possibility of Star Trek: Legacy?

CBS CEO George Cheeks emphasized that the Star Trek franchise is still a top priority and stressed its significance for Paramount Global and Paramount+. Cheeks clarified that the decision-making process for new Star Trek series, such as Legacy, centers around strategic planning to guarantee a well-timed release of high-quality drama content.

In an interview with Vulture about Star Trek: Legacy, CBS CEO George Cheeks said,

"Star Trek remains one of the most important franchises for Paramount Global, and Paramount+ specifically. There’s so much great opportunity with the franchise, and it’s really about the cadence and the timeline of it. We don’t want to offer up all these amazing premium drama series at once. We want to time it out appropriately."

George added,

"Luckily, we have this incredible partner in Alex Kurtzman, and we all work together to sort of manage long-range planning across many years, to figure out what’s the right cadence for dropping new Star Trek series. So there’s a lot we’re focused on (...) There is a tremendous amount of focus and prioritizing of the Star Trek franchise."

Will Star Trek: Legacy happen? Everything we know so far

Star Trek Nation recently released a YouTube video discussing the possible spin-off series Star Trek: Legacy. With a focus on the younger members of the new Enterprise crew and essential figures like Jack Crusher, the video examines the hype around Legacy.

Fans had high hopes and excitement at first, but there are signs that "Legacy" might not happen. According to the YouTube video, Terry Matalas, the showrunner of Star Trek: Picard season 3 and the creative force behind Legacy, has officially stated that no work is being done on Legacy at Paramount Plus.

During an interview with TrekMovie, Terry said,

"They have Star Trek that they are making and they only have so much money and streaming space. There’s currently not, but we’re looking forward to whatever the Star Trek universe brings… and never say never."

Discovery and Prodigy have been canceled as part of Paramount's reevaluation of their Star Trek plans due to changes in streaming service landscapes and financial constraints. The future is largely influenced by external factors like budgetary limitations and strategic decisions made by Paramount.

Who are the characters in Star Trek: Legacy?

Captains and others are among the 19 characters in the 2006 video game Star Trek: Legacy.

Here is a list of the titular characters:

Captain James T. Kirk Captain Jean-Luc Picard Captain Benjamin Sisko Captain Kathryn Janeway Captain Jonathan Archer Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu Lieutenant Nyota Uhura Lieutenant Pavel Chekov Lieutenant Commander Montgomery Scott Commander Spock Commander William T. Riker Commander Deanna Troi Commander Data Doctor Leonard McCoy Ensign Travis Mayweather Ensign Charles "Trip" Tucker III Admiral Owen Paris Ambassador Spock Chancellor Martok

The PC version of Star Trek: Legacy was released on December 5, 2006, while the Xbox 360 version was out on December 14, 2006.