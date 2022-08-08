What did Stephen Marlow do? Man suspected in Ohio quadruple murder arrested

Kansas police announced the arrest of a suspect, Stephen Marlow, in a quadruple homicide at various locations outside of Dayton, on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Stephen Marlow, 39, was detained by Lawrence, Kansas police, on Saturday, August 6, 2022, just before 9 pm, according to a report from Butler Township police in Montgomery County. Marlow will be deported to Ohio to face prosecution in the killings, according to Chief John Porter.

Stephen Marlow allegedly claimed to be a victim of mind control

Officers responded to a complaint of gunfire in the Ohio area just before noon on Friday, 5 August 2022 and discovered four people with gunshot wounds at several crime scenes, according to police. The victims were discovered in two different residences close to the house owned by Marlow's parents, per multiple reports.

The fatalities were identified as Clyde Knox, 82, Eva Knox, 78, Sarah Anderson, 41, and a 15-year-old girl, Kayla Anderson, by the Montgomery County coroner's office on Saturday, 6 August, 2022.

According to a statement from the Lawrence Police Department, Lawrence police "had reason to believe" Marlow was in their city and began an extensive citywide search for the culprit.

Police arrested Stephen Marlow after they discovered the bodies of Clyde Knox and Eva Knox at one residence, and Sarah Anderson along with her daughter Kayla at another home. This occurred 650 miles away in Butler Township, outside of Dayton, Ohio, the day before Marlow was supposedly apprehended, reports suggested.

Butler Police Chief John Porter said in a statement:

"“This is the first violent crime in this neighborhood in recent memory. "We are working to determine if there was any motive to this horrible tragedy or if mental illness played any role.”

Porter stated that he was aware of a TikTok video in which Marlow seemed to explain the killings, referring to himself as a "targeted individual" and asserting that he was under 'mind control.'

Stephen Marlow declared in the video that he would "gladly die to expose this" and that he was preparing a "counterattack."

The victim's neighbor, Wendy Chapman, told CNN affiliate WKEF that the neighborhood was normally calm.

He said:

"I would have never, even in this neighborhood, I would never expect anything, never."

Following the death of the teen, Vandalia School District Director Robert O'Leary stated that the district would continue to offer counselors and therapists to children and their families throughout the coming week. He described her as:

" A ray of light, "as lovely on the inside as she was on the outside."

According to Montgomery County court records, Stephen Marlow was released from probation in February on charges of aggravated burglary and threats arising from an incident that happened in the Dayton suburb of Vandalia in July 2019. Vandalia, in a precautionary measure, shut down a number of public venues on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

