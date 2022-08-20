What did Stephen Tompkinson do? Beating accusations against actor explored

Ballykissangel's Stephen Tompkinson has recently been accused of "grievous bodily harm" and is expected to appear in an English court for trial. Tompkinson has reportedly left a person with a double skull fracture.

According to The Times, he allegedly inflicted harm on a man by beating him amid an altercation that happened in May 2021. However, the actor denied the charges against him during his appearance at North Tyneside magistrates’ court. The case has now been shifted to the higher crown court.

Stephen Tompkinson hasn't publicly opened up on the allegations, but he has denied the charges. As per The Independent, it was reported that Tompkinson had an altercation late in the evening with the defendant in May 2021 outside the latter's home in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside.

Stephen Tompkinson in ITV's popular crime drama The Bay. (Image via ITV)

According to The Sun, the alleged victim was injured with a double skull fracture and has also been unable to work since then.

Further, a spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed to The Independent:

“Stephen Tompkinson, aged 56, of Beech Grove, Whitley Bay appeared before Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 10 August to face a single charge of inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and will next appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday 7th September.”

When The Sun asked Tompkinson to comment on the situation outside his apartment in Tynemouth, North Tyneside, the actor remained tight-lipped about the situation. He replied:

"No thank you."

Prosecutors reportedly alleged that Tompkinson "unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm." However, the actor is preparing for a trial which in scheduled on September 7.

According to the Sentencing Council for England and Wales, via Metro, the maximum sentence for a charge of "grievous bodily harm" is no less than five years’ custody, if convicted.

A brief look at Stephen Tompkinson's acting career

Tompkinson played the role of Father Peter Clifford in Ballykissangel from 1996 to 1998 which was a huge hit in the UK. He was also famous for the 1990 British sitcom Drop the Dead Donkey, where he played the role of Damien Day. He has also been recognized for playing the role of Trevor Purvis in the 1998 comedy Grafters.

Tompkinson also took up the titular role of Alan Banks in the detective drama DCI Banks, which successfully went on for five seasons from 2010 to 2016.

The actor starred in the second series of The Bay (2021) as Stephen Marshbrook, who was mysteriously murdered in front of his son.

As for movies, Stephen Tompkinson starred in Brased Off (1996), Hotel Splendide (2000), Lucky Jim (2003), Marian Again (2005), The Taming Of The Shrew (2005), Harrigan (2013), Hector (2015), Eric Ernie and Me (2017), and many more.

Tompkinson recently starred in a stage adaptation of Educating Rita with Jess Johnson.

In late 2022, he is reportedly set to act in the ITV drama The Long Shadow. The story is about Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe, who murdered s*x workers in the north of England in 1970s.

