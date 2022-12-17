What is Stevens-Johnson syndrome? Condition explored as rapper Ab-Soul opens up about suicide attempt

Rapper Ab-Soul recently grabbed headlines with his concerning revelation about his attempted suicide. The musician addressed the issue while speaking to Charlamagne Tha God in a discussion about his life so far.

Ab said that his new album was complete before he issued a statement. He further elaborated that he attempted suicide on a freeway overpass in Carson, California. Although he did not mention the reason, he said that the incident changed his life. He stated:

“I took a leap of faith, if you will. And that was the only way I was going to be able to put that vape down, bro. Ain’t nobody going to rehab for a damn vape pen – s**t expensive as hell! But that was the only way I was gonna be able to put that s**t down, bro. I know that for a fact… I feel as though God sat my b**ch-a** down.”

Ab-Soul suffered a few injuries that even included the loss of his teeth. He also injured his foot and femur. He said that he was lucky to have not injured his knee. Speaking further about the incident, he said that he passed out and had to be hospitalized.

The singer said that he did not disclose much about his injuries and clarified that he is no longer having suicidal thoughts.

He continued:

“As soon as my family and friends knew I was okay and I explained what happened, I had to make it clear to everybody that I wasn’t a suicidal person. I’m still not. That is not it.”

Ab-Soul added that the thoughts won’t come back anymore as he can now find solutions to his problems. In addition to his recent revelations, the rapper has also been in the limelight due to his battle with a rare disorder known as Stevens-Johnson Syndrome.

Stevens-Johnson syndrome: Causes, prevention, and more

Stevens-Johnson syndrome is a skin disorder that begins with symptoms related to the flu and a rash that develops into blisters. The upper layer of the skin eventually dies, sheds, and starts healing in a few days.

The most common symptoms of the disease include fever, sore mouth, and throat, fatigue, burning eyes, skin pain, red or purple rashes, blisters, and shedding of skin. Treatment is recommended on an early diagnosis that includes caring for wounds, pain control, and reducing complications.

It is a rare disease so its cause cannot be identified easily. However, reports state that it can be caused by drugs like anti-gout medication, medications for seizures and mental illness, antibacterial sulfonamides, nevirapine, and pain relievers.

The disorder is common in people who have a weakened immune system and have been infected with HIV. It is also common in those with a history of cancer and Stevens-Johnson syndrome. It can lead to complications like dehydration, blood infections, eye problems, lung involvement, and permanent skin damage.

Individuals can consider genetic testing before consuming any kind of drug.

Ab-Soul is known as a member of Black Hippy

Ab-Soul is well-known for his hit albums and singles (image via Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Ab-Soul formed the hip-hop group Black Hippy with Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and ScHoolboy Q. They are known for their 2016 album, That Part, which reached the top of the Billboard charts.

The 35-year-old is popular for his four studio albums and 17 singles. He has made guest appearances on singles with other artists as well.

His debut album, Longterm Mentality, was released in April 2011 followed by Control System the following year. Ab-Soul’s third album, These Days…, was released in June 2014 and the fourth album, Do What Thou Wilt, was released in December 2016.

