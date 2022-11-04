What did Sunny Hostin say? Roaches remark sparks racism accusations against The View host

American television host Sunny Hostin was slammed online for comparing white women voting for Republicans to “roaches voting for Raid.”

On Thursday, November 3’s episode of The View, the 54-year-old host made the controversial comments while discussing next week’s midterm elections with her co-hosts.

As the discussion continued, Sunny Hostin expressed amusement at the fact that some women were planning to cast votes for politicians who supported overturning the Roe v. Wade decision.

Mike Sington @MikeSington The View co-host Sunny Hostin says white Republican suburban women voting Republican is “almost like roaches voting for Raid”. The View co-host Sunny Hostin says white Republican suburban women voting Republican is “almost like roaches voting for Raid”. https://t.co/DM9Q5AWitc

"What’s also surprising to me is the abortion issue. I read a poll just yesterday that White Republican suburban women are now going to vote Republican. It’s almost like roaches voting for Raid [roach spray], right?"

She was immediately interjected by her co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who stated that her remarks were “insulting to the voter.” However, this did not stop Hostin from targeting GOP-supporting women, saying that these women were going against their own “self-interest.”

Twitter was not happy with Sunny Hostin's remarks

After Sunny Hostin’s comments about white women voting for Republicans went viral, Twitterati slammed her for spreading racist thoughts on The View. Several users demanded that the lawyer and television host be fired from the ABC talk show. Others pointed out that had some other host talked like this for black women, they would have been fired immediately.

Pamela Hensley🦃 @PamelaHensley22 Sunny Hostin said on The View today that white women who vote GOP are like "roaches voting for Raid." Is Disney going to fire this racist or what? Sunny Hostin said on The View today that white women who vote GOP are like "roaches voting for Raid." Is Disney going to fire this racist or what?

Tim Young @TimRunsHisMouth Washington Free Beacon @FreeBeacon Sunny Hostin: "I read a poll just yesterday that white Republican suburban women are now going to vote Republican. It’s almost like roaches voting for Raid." Sunny Hostin: "I read a poll just yesterday that white Republican suburban women are now going to vote Republican. It’s almost like roaches voting for Raid." https://t.co/ANZgvM97A7 Sunny Hostin is a disgusting racist. twitter.com/FreeBeacon/sta… Sunny Hostin is a disgusting racist. twitter.com/FreeBeacon/sta…

Paul A. Szypula @Bubblebathgirl Why did Sunny Hostin of The View just refer to suburban women who vote Republican as “roaches” — does ABC condone Hostin’s hateful language?



🤔 Why did Sunny Hostin of The View just refer to suburban women who vote Republican as “roaches” — does ABC condone Hostin’s hateful language?🤔

Susi Swift @susi815 I'm willing to bet a large percentage of The View's audience are white suburban women and Sunny Hostin just called them roaches. I hope they lose every last one of those viewers! I'm willing to bet a large percentage of The View's audience are white suburban women and Sunny Hostin just called them roaches. I hope they lose every last one of those viewers!

Nicholas Fondacaro @NickFondacaro Nicholas Fondacaro @NickFondacaro Racist Sunny says "white Republican suburban women" are "roaches" because they're voting for the Republican party.

"They're voting against their own self-interest!" she screams. "Do they want to live in The Handmaid's Tale?!" Racist Sunny says "white Republican suburban women" are "roaches" because they're voting for the Republican party."They're voting against their own self-interest!" she screams. "Do they want to live in The Handmaid's Tale?!" https://t.co/G49KglmTdG The racism from @Sunny Hostin is out of control. @ABCNewsPR will she face any consequences for calling white women "roaches"? twitter.com/NickFondacaro/… The racism from @Sunny Hostin is out of control. @ABCNewsPR will she face any consequences for calling white women "roaches"? twitter.com/NickFondacaro/…

ringolicious @ringolicious1 Dear Sunny Hostin, I am a suburban white woman. Your are a RACIST. You called white women "cock roaches."

Well, lady I'm NOT a cock roach, but you're acting like one.

You should be fired.

The MODERN Democratic Party people. Dear Sunny Hostin, I am a suburban white woman. Your are a RACIST. You called white women "cock roaches."Well, lady I'm NOT a cock roach, but you're acting like one. You should be fired.The MODERN Democratic Party people.

New World Odor™ @hugh_mankind The View's Sunny Hostin compares white Republican suburban women to "cockroaches voting for Raid".



What a disgusting and vile comment. How is this kind of violent, racist, and divisive talk allowed without consequences?! The View's Sunny Hostin compares white Republican suburban women to "cockroaches voting for Raid". What a disgusting and vile comment. How is this kind of violent, racist, and divisive talk allowed without consequences?! https://t.co/b4o0iQRG4X

Steve Wightman @stevewightman1 Sunny Hostin, on The View, is one of the most racist people I’ve ever heard. Why does @ABCNetwork permit her to get away with it? Comparing white women voting for Republicans to roaches voting for Raid is disgusting. Hey ABC, are you scared of her? Sunny Hostin, on The View, is one of the most racist people I’ve ever heard. Why does @ABCNetwork permit her to get away with it? Comparing white women voting for Republicans to roaches voting for Raid is disgusting. Hey ABC, are you scared of her?

GOBUCKS06 @foreiron Sunny Hostin, of the Vile View, called white suburban women roaches. Wow! If a Conservative said that about her…. Sick of the hypocrisy. Sunny Hostin, of the Vile View, called white suburban women roaches. Wow! If a Conservative said that about her…. Sick of the hypocrisy.

Brad 🇺🇸 @007nctxnc Black co-host of The View, Sunny Hostin, said "white women who vote Republican are like roaches voting for Raid." There is no doubt had white co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said "black women who vote Democrat are like roaches voting for Raid", she would have been fired IMMEDIATELY! Black co-host of The View, Sunny Hostin, said "white women who vote Republican are like roaches voting for Raid." There is no doubt had white co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said "black women who vote Democrat are like roaches voting for Raid", she would have been fired IMMEDIATELY!

Righteous⚡️Crusader @Craftmastah Sunny Hostin saying white women voting Republican is like roaches voting for raid reminds me of Joe Biden telling black ppl if we don’t vote for him we ain’t black.



Dems are the most racist ppl on the planet, they put us in categories rather than seeing us as unique individuals. Sunny Hostin saying white women voting Republican is like roaches voting for raid reminds me of Joe Biden telling black ppl if we don’t vote for him we ain’t black.Dems are the most racist ppl on the planet, they put us in categories rather than seeing us as unique individuals.

Jet7111 @jet7111 Sunny Hostin seems to be about as racist as it gets. She says white suburban women who have switched to the Republican side are like roaches. That's sick and the type of rhetoric we don't need in this country. Just keeps dividing. Forgive them for being mad about inflation. Sunny Hostin seems to be about as racist as it gets. She says white suburban women who have switched to the Republican side are like roaches. That's sick and the type of rhetoric we don't need in this country. Just keeps dividing. Forgive them for being mad about inflation.

MusicaAlly @Ally24758873 @ABCNetwork if you don’t fire Sunny Hostin for referring to white suburban women as “Roaches” for wanting to vote their choice based on the issues, you should really take a good a close look at your standards. This is beyond shameful. @ABCNetwork if you don’t fire Sunny Hostin for referring to white suburban women as “Roaches” for wanting to vote their choice based on the issues, you should really take a good a close look at your standards. This is beyond shameful.

NASCAR Dad Guy @NASCARDadGuy



You're just a low life racist Sunny. @Breaking911 The racial hatred @Sunny Hostin has for white people is sad.You're just a low life racist Sunny. @Breaking911 The racial hatred @Sunny Hostin has for white people is sad.You're just a low life racist Sunny.

Nancy Breshears @NancyBreshears The View @TheView



"I've never been to Mexico, I don't speak Spanish, so what am I?" He told @CheechMarin on embracing the term "Chicano" and amassing the world's largest Chicano art collection."I've never been to Mexico, I don't speak Spanish, so what am I?" He told #TheView . "I finally realized I was this other thing called a Chicano and that's when I identified." .@CheechMarin on embracing the term "Chicano" and amassing the world's largest Chicano art collection."I've never been to Mexico, I don't speak Spanish, so what am I?" He told #TheView. "I finally realized I was this other thing called a Chicano and that's when I identified." https://t.co/nSxg5HkFj4 Fire Sunny Hostin. She's a RACIST! Calling WHITE republican women cockroaches. If she were white calling black women m*nkeys she would be fired. twitter.com/TheView/status… Fire Sunny Hostin. She's a RACIST! Calling WHITE republican women cockroaches. If she were white calling black women m*nkeys she would be fired. twitter.com/TheView/status…

Sunny Hostin has been labeled a racist before

This is not the first time that Sunny Hostin has been called out for her racist remarks while co-hosting The View. In September 2022, she accused former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley of hiding her Indian heritage behind her name to win Republican votes.

Hostin, whose real name is Asunción Cummings, made some controversial remarks during an episode where the hosts were discussing potential presidential candidates that could contest against current US president Joe Biden in the 2024 elections.

Alyssa Farah Griffin suggested that Nikki Haley could be a possible candidate for the same, but Hostin dubbed her a “chameleon” who uses a fake name to win votes.

"I think if she leaned into being someone of color, this would be different. There's some of us that can be chameleons and decide not to embrace our ethnicity so that we can pass, that we don’t have to go by—"

Soon after, Nikki Haley, whose real name is Nimrata Nikki Randhawa Haley, took to her Twitter handle and called Hostin a “racist” while pointing out that even she does not use her real name.

Nikki Haley @NikkiHaley Thanks for your concern @Sunny. It's racist of you to judge my name.



Nikki is an Indian name and is on my birth certificate—and I'm proud of that.



What's sad is the left's hypocrisy towards conservative minorities.



By the way, last I checked Sunny isn't your birth name… Thanks for your concern @Sunny. It's racist of you to judge my name. Nikki is an Indian name and is on my birth certificate—and I'm proud of that. What's sad is the left's hypocrisy towards conservative minorities. By the way, last I checked Sunny isn't your birth name… https://t.co/NI3KZXjD6F

As for Hostin’s stand on the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade, she stated in June that she does not believe in abortion at any time or has any exceptions to it.

"That’s considered very radical for many people, and it’s because I’m Catholic… so this has always been a very difficult discussion for me, but what is not difficult for me is the fact that this is an activist Supreme Court, and they should not be deciding the law based on their faith."

As of this article's writing, Sunny Hostin has not responded to the backlash over her comments on social media.

