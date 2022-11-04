What did Sunny Hostin say? Roaches remark sparks racism accusations against The View host

American television host Sunny Hostin was slammed online for comparing white women voting for Republicans to “roaches voting for Raid.”
On Thursday, November 3’s episode of The View, the 54-year-old host made the controversial comments while discussing next week’s midterm elections with her co-hosts.
As the discussion continued, Sunny Hostin expressed amusement at the fact that some women were planning to cast votes for politicians who supported overturning the Roe v. Wade decision.
"What’s also surprising to me is the abortion issue. I read a poll just yesterday that White Republican suburban women are now going to vote Republican. It’s almost like roaches voting for Raid [roach spray], right?"
She was immediately interjected by her co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who stated that her remarks were “insulting to the voter.” However, this did not stop Hostin from targeting GOP-supporting women, saying that these women were going against their own “self-interest.”
Twitter was not happy with Sunny Hostin's remarks
After Sunny Hostin’s comments about white women voting for Republicans went viral, Twitterati slammed her for spreading racist thoughts on The View. Several users demanded that the lawyer and television host be fired from the ABC talk show. Others pointed out that had some other host talked like this for black women, they would have been fired immediately.
Sunny Hostin has been labeled a racist before
This is not the first time that Sunny Hostin has been called out for her racist remarks while co-hosting The View. In September 2022, she accused former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley of hiding her Indian heritage behind her name to win Republican votes.
Hostin, whose real name is Asunción Cummings, made some controversial remarks during an episode where the hosts were discussing potential presidential candidates that could contest against current US president Joe Biden in the 2024 elections.
Alyssa Farah Griffin suggested that Nikki Haley could be a possible candidate for the same, but Hostin dubbed her a “chameleon” who uses a fake name to win votes.
"I think if she leaned into being someone of color, this would be different. There's some of us that can be chameleons and decide not to embrace our ethnicity so that we can pass, that we don’t have to go by—"
Soon after, Nikki Haley, whose real name is Nimrata Nikki Randhawa Haley, took to her Twitter handle and called Hostin a “racist” while pointing out that even she does not use her real name.
As for Hostin’s stand on the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade, she stated in June that she does not believe in abortion at any time or has any exceptions to it.
"That’s considered very radical for many people, and it’s because I’m Catholic… so this has always been a very difficult discussion for me, but what is not difficult for me is the fact that this is an activist Supreme Court, and they should not be deciding the law based on their faith."
As of this article's writing, Sunny Hostin has not responded to the backlash over her comments on social media.