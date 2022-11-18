What are the symptoms of pulmonary fibrosis? R&B singer B Smyth passes away at the age of 28

R&B singer B Smyth, known for his songs Leggo and Twerkaholic, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

Denzil Smith, B Smyth’s brother, took to Instagram to reveal the news. In a video posted through the singer’s social media account, Denzil said:

“I’m making this video to share some sad news. Today my brother passed away, earlier this morning to be exact. He passed away because of the fight he was having with a lung condition.”

The brother also revealed how tough it was to make such a video for him and said that his brother passed away from respiratory failure after his battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

He also asked fans for some privacy during these tough times for the family. He added that while B Smyth was in the ICU, he was super happy to see people create social media challenges on his latest single, Twerkaholic Part 2.

Symptoms and more about Pulmonary Fibrosis as singer B Smyth passes away after a long battle

B Smyth was fighting the disease for a long time before passing away aged 28. Pulmonary fibrosis occurs when the lung tissue is damaged and scarred. The tissues are thickened, which makes it incredibly difficult for the lungs to breathe normally. As a result, the patient becomes short of breath as the condition progresses and worsens.

DC @BLKStudentNurse



“Today regretfully I have to announce that my brother has passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis,” Smith wrote.



Additionally, lung damage caused by pulmonary fibrosis cannot be repaired, but there are some medications and therapies that help ease out the symptoms. Doctors might even suggest a lung transplant for a few critically ill patients.

Symptoms of pulmonary fibrosis may include dyspnea, or acute shortness of breath, a dry cough, acute fatigue, unexplained weight loss, and clubbing. Clubbing is the widening and rounding of the tips of the fingers or toes.

It is also worth noting that medical experts suggest that the severity of these symptoms may differ from patient to patient.

TRBD 🩸 @theRNBdrop



Sending heartfelt condolences, love and prayers to his family, loved ones and fans. RIP B Smyth🕊️Sending heartfelt condolences, love and prayers to his family, loved ones and fans. RIP B Smyth ❤️ 🕊️ Sending heartfelt condolences, love and prayers to his family, loved ones and fans. https://t.co/qW9Et6DvVx

The illness is quite common as well and it is believed that idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis affects roughly 200,000 people in the US alone. There are also quite a few reasons why one might suffer from this life-threatening illness. From smoking to working around dust and fumes, and even old age, there are several risk factors for pulmonary fibrosis.

Lette @madebyLETTE y’all I didn’t expect to hear B Smyth passing away at 28 like life is so short and you never know what people go through behind closed doors. y’all I didn’t expect to hear B Smyth passing away at 28 like life is so short and you never know what people go through behind closed doors.

B Smyth's brother also said that he will update the former's fans about the funeral arrangements. He also stated that the family might arrange a livestream for those who won't be able to attend the funeral services in Florida.

