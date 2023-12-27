What is Taraji P. Henson's net worth? Assets explored as actress reportedly almost declined The Color Purple movie due to pay disparity

Taraji P. Henson dropped a bombshell in a recent SAG-AFTRA Foundation interview about her consideration of walking away from a key role in The Color Purple due to salary inequity.

This revelation from the actress, worth an estimated $12 million, comes against a backdrop of the persistent issue of unequal compensation in the entertainment industry, particularly for Black women.

Henson's journey, from her breakthrough role in Empire to her impactful performances in films like Hidden Figures, The Best of Enemies, and now, The Color Purple, has been marked by professional success as well as candid acknowledgment of the challenges faced by Black women in Hollywood.

Taraji P. Henson: Net worth and assets

Taraji P. Henson's illustrious career has earned her widespread recognition and an estimated net worth of $12 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

From her role as Loretha ‘Cookie’ Lyon in the acclaimed series Empire, where she earned $175,000 per episode, to her diverse filmography, including Madly Madagascar and Hidden Figures, her success has significantly contributed to her financial standing.

Beyond the silver screen, The Color Purple actress has made strategic investments in real estate. Her property portfolio includes a $1.5 million condo in Chicago, acquired in 2015, along with residences in Glendale and Hollywood.

The Color Purple dilemma

The revelation, while speaking to Gayle King on SiriusXM, exposed a challenging moment in Henson's career. Considering walking away from The Color Purple due to pay disparity, she emphasized the importance of taking a stand for future generations of Black actresses like Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi.

Thouh the actress didn't delve into specific details of the pay discrepancy, she highlighted the broader issue of inequality prevalent in the industry:

"Twenty-plus years in the game and I hear the same thing and I see what you do for another production but when it's time to go to bat for us they don't have enough money. And I'm just supposed to smile and grin and bear it. Enough is enough!"

Frustrated by the recurring theme of negotiating merely to match previous earnings, she expressed weariness with the industry's reluctance to recognize the value of Black actresses.

Henson acknowledged the collective fight as Black women, lamenting the industry's tendency to undermine their worth despite their significant contributions, saying:

"I'm tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired. I hear people go, 'You work a lot.' Well, I have to. The math ain't math-ing. When you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do. Wе don't do this alone. It's a wholе tеam bеhind us. They have to get paid."

Past negotiations and Oscar nomination

Reflecting on her career in Hollywood, Henson shared an anecdote about negotiating for her role in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Despite initially being offered $100,000, she successfully negotiated for $150,000, recognizing the importance of advocating for fair compensation.

The Color Purple actress acknowledged the power dynamics at play during that time, but used the experience as inspiration for her Oscar-nominated performance as Queenie in the 2008 film.

As Henson continues to make waves both on and off-screen, her candid admission serves as a powerful call for industry-wide change, urging a re-evaluation of how Black actresses are compensated for their contributions.