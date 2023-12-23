Who is Bryshere Gray? Empire star suing Diddy and Will Smith for $50 million alleged claim explored 

As Diddy continues to amass soaring backlash for allegedly s*xually assaulting four women, claims of former actor Bryshere Gray reportedly suing him for the same reason have surfaced online. It is worth noting that Gray had not publicly confirmed that he was going to take legal action. Nonetheless, the gossip has spread like wildfire across YouTube.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains details related to s*xual assault. Reader’s discretion is advised.

For those uninitiated, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of r*pe, s*xual trafficking, and drugging multiple women, including singer Cassie amongst others. Meanwhile, speculation about the former being s*xually interested in men has spread like wildfire online. YouTube celebrity news channels now claim that Bryshere Gray is filing a s*xual assault lawsuit against Combs.

According to the YouTube channel TriniTEA, Gray is considering filing a lawsuit against Diddy and Will Smith for traumatizing him after alleged “freak off” sessions. It was also reported that Gray plans to sue the singer for $50 million.

Bryshere Gray is best known for his role in Fox's Empire series

Bryshere Gray rose to prominence after playing Hakeem Lyon on Fox’s hit musical drama series Empire. The 30-year-old seamlessly got the role due to his keen interest in music. According to The Famous People, he had been rapping since the age of 16.

As he stepped into the music industry, he signed with the Raw Life music label to release singles such as Homework and Respect. He later met his manager and entertainment industry legend Charlie Mack who helped him get a role in Empire.

His role amassed him a massive fan following and a BET Award nominee for best actor in 2017.

Bryshere Gray did not last long in Hollywood, as he was forced to leave due to claims of domestic abuse. In July 2020, he pled guilty to the aforementioned criminal charges after his wife went to a stranger and asked them to call for help as she was allegedly physically assaulted by Gray.

As per a British news outlet, she was reportedly abused for many hours and also choked until she became unconscious. She also reportedly faced multiple injuries. Bryshere Gray faced aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, and assault charges. He served 10 days in county jail and also remained on probation.

This was not the first time he was arrested. Earlier, he was pulled over by police officers as his temporary license plate did not match the 2014 Rolls Royce he was driving. He was reportedly held on a misdemeanor registration charge and also ticketed for driving an uninsured vehicle and driving without a license.

However, many now believe that his crimes were a result of him being allegedly forced into s*xual relations with P Diddy and Will Smith.

Diddy and Will Smith allegedly forced Bryshere Gray into “freak offs”

According to TriniTea, Will Smith became a mentor to Bryshere Gray as he recognized the latter’s talent. During their time together, the former allegedly introduced the latter to Diddy.

The YouTube channel went on to claim that Smith and Diddy forced Gray into s*xual relations which the two Hollywood legends called “freak offs.” Many believe that Gray is about to expose Diddy for his actions as a blind item claimed so.

As per the aforementioned content creator, the blind item that went viral read:

“I suspect the soon to step forward male victim of SA by this A- list mogul will not be the last man to do so.”

This is not the first time, rumors of Will Smith and Diddy allegedly s*xually assaulting Gray have made it online. In the past, singer Jaguar Wright said in an interview:

“They [Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith] both are bis*ual, they do weird things in their house and young men have left their house screaming to get away from them and their mentorship- Meek Mills, Bryshere Gray, left that house screaming.”

Claims of Gray suing Smith and Diddy had not been made public at the time of writing this article. Followers now wait for an update.