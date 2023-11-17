Who is Jaguar Wright? Singer's warning about Diddy in viral interview resurfaces in wake of Cassie abuse lawsuit 

R&B singer Jaguar Wright has garnered massive traction online after a clip of her accusing Diddy of multiple deaths resurfaced on the internet. It comes amid the latter’s lawsuit. Music producer Casandra Ventura recently alleged that the Bad Boy Records founder r*ped and physically assaulted her numerous times. Meanwhile, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs continues to maintain his innocence.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains details related to s*xual and physical assault. Reader’s discretion is advised.

On Thursday, the New York Times reported that Casandra Ventura, best known as Cassie, filed a lawsuit against Diddy after she faced “a cycle of abuse, violence, and s*x trafficking.”

The lawsuit alleged that the Last Night crooner forced her to consume alcohol and drugs regularly, participate in intimate encounters with male pr*stitutes as Diddy filmed the same, and also physically assault Ventura, often in front of business partners.

On November 17, X user @Pragmatism14 took to the social networking site to share a video of Jaguar Wright expressing concern for Diddy’s behavior. She seemingly hinted that Combs played a role in multiple deaths. During an interview with RealLyfe Productions last year, she said:

“Uptown Records started with five people- Andre Harrell, Al B Sure, Heavy D, and Puffy [Diddy] and Kim [Porter] was the longest-working employee, she was there from the very beginning, she was Andre’s personal assistant. Kim is dead, Heavy D is dead, Andre Harrell is dead, the only two left are Puffy and Al and Al almost died. Isn’t that interesting?"

Wright also said:

"You want to know what they all had in common though? The survivors and the late of Uptown Records? They were all writing tell-all books… has Puffy ever been in a coma? Has anything happened to him? He must be the luckiest mother**ker because it seems like everybody that worked at Uptown Records from the very beginning, are gone. Just him."

Jaguar Wright is a singer-songwriter and has released five studio albums

Jaguar Wright is a 46-year-old singer best known for being part of Grammy-award-winning rap band The Roots. She is applauded for her energetic stage presence and for being part of numerous national television advertisements, especially those for Coca-Cola.

Wright entered the music industry in 1999 by touring with The Roots on their Okayplayer Tour.

The Neo-Soul R&B rapper amassed a massive following after the release of her hit What If's, which is from her first album, Denials Delusions and Decisions, which was released in 2002. The song has amassed over two million streams on Spotify. Aside from taking the stage on her own, she was also known for being a backup singer for fellow artist Jay-Z.

Meanwhile, Wright not only conspired about Diddy playing a role in numerous deaths but also opined that something must have gone wrong with his relationship with Cassie for her to leave him. Wright claimed that Casandra was getting paid $500,000 a month from Diddy before he “dropped her down.” Wright said on RealLyfe Productions:

“Why would you quit? What the f**k is going on that $250,000 isn’t enough?... What the f**k is going on in that relationship that $250K ain’t enough?... that’s gotta be some dark sh*t.”

Jaguar Wright also accused Diddy of having “people followed” and “watched.”

Jaguar Wright had not publicly responded to the ongoing Cassie-Diddy lawsuit at the time of writing this article.