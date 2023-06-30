What did Taylor Taranto do? January 6 Capitol rioter arrested near former president Barack Obama's home 

On Thursday, June 29, accused Capitol rioter Taylor Taranto was arrested while in possession of firearms and explosive materials near the home of former US President Barack Obama. According to Opoyi, Taylor Taranto has been identified as a right-wing radical who was reportedly involved in the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.

As per US officials, Taylor Taranto had reportedly expressed in social media live streams that he intended to harm an influential figure. The Metropolitan Police Department noted that he had been charged with being a fugitive from justice. No one was harmed in the recent incident.

DJ Classic Rock @DJClassicRock Ryan J. Reilly @ryanjreilly



A Jan. 6 participant who has been living in a van by the DC jail and has creeped out other J6 supporters saw it.



“Got them surrounded!” he reposted.



Arrested near the home.



nbcnews.com/politics/justi… Donald Trump recently posted a screenshot featuring Barack Obama's DC address.A Jan. 6 participant who has been living in a van by the DC jail and has creeped out other J6 supporters saw it."Got them surrounded!" he reposted.Arrested near the home.

All there is to know about the allegations against Taylor Taranto

As per CNN, according to court filings, Taylor Taranto admitted to investigators that he had been present in the Capitol building during the January 6 riots. However, Taranto denied that he directly engaged in any form of violence, vandalism, or theft. The suspect told officers that he had been present as a member of the press, intending to cover left-wing protestors.

He added that he did not trespass, as officials supposedly allowed him to enter the Capitol building without resistance. Despite Taranto's claims, he has been accused of aiding a rioter by handing him a crowbar, which was allegedly used in a violent assault. As a result, he had an open warrant out for his arrest and was considered a fugitive from justice.

Joce @jocejocejoe

This video is still live on his Facebook and his identity has been known for over 2 years. Taylor Taranto #AstroNot This video is still live on his Facebook and his identity has been known for over 2 years. Taylor Taranto #AstroNotThis video is still live on his Facebook and his identity has been known for over 2 years. ⏳⌛️ https://t.co/aMZHV1cY7B

In the aftermath of the riots, Taylor Taranto had reportedly spent some time in Washington, DC. While many suspected rioters were jailed in the region, officials claimed that Taranto could be seen driving around the area of the jailhouse.

He repeatedly made livestream videos in which he espoused right-wing beliefs. Officials said that in many of the videos, he told viewers he was surprised that he had not yet been arrested. It is believed that the suspect has no fixed arrest.

On June 29, officials arrested Taranto in former President Barack Obama's neighborhood after the suspected rioter claimed to his live stream audience that he had a detonator.

Joe Flood @joeflood Taylor Taranto from last summer when he was with #1776RM , the convoy offshoot that camped on the Mall for a while Taylor Taranto from last summer when he was with #1776RM, the convoy offshoot that camped on the Mall for a while https://t.co/PRkUzSvczf

In an official statement released through CNN, the Metropolitan Police Department discussed how they approached the situation.

“Arresting officers requested MPD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team to perform a vehicle sweep of the individual’s van near the location of the arrest. There is no active threat to the community and this incident remains under investigation.”

After he was arrested, officials discovered molotovs, firearms, and potentially dangerous explosive materials in the suspect's car. While he was close to Obama's home, officials said he did not directly threaten the former US President.

The case currently remains under police investigation.

