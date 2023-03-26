What did Ted Nugent say about Zelensky at the Trump Rally? Singer's homophobic rant sparks online backlash

American guitarist Ted Nugent was slammed online after making controversial comments about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. While performing at Donald Trump's rally on March 25 in Waco, Texas, the 76-year-old star called the Ukrainian president a “homos*xual weirdo.”

Trigger Warning: This article contains sensitive issues such as mentions of homophobia and p*dophiliac comments. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ted Nugent's comments came during his rant on taxes when he pointed out multiple things that the federal government is spending on that he has not approved. This includes providing support to Ukraine amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“I am a guitar player, I have a couple of demands. Secure my border. I have a couple of really good ideas: give me my tax dollars back. I didn't authorize killing babies at Planned Parenthood....I want my money back! I didn’t authorize any money to Ukraine to some homos*xual weirdo! I want my money back!”

Nugent was referring to the military assistance as well as the humanitarian aid that Joe Biden's administration has been providing to Ukraine amidst the conflict that began in February 2022.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, between January 24 and November 20, 2022, the United States gave Ukraine $48 billion in assistance.

In February of this year, Biden also unveiled a second round of military aid to help the country fight off Russian troops in the conflict that had spread to major cities like Kyiv, Kherson, Odesa, and Bakhmut, where Russian and paramilitary forces had been battling Ukrainian forces for months.

After Ted Nugent's homophobic comments on Volodymyr Zelensky, Twitter users call him out by citing his past scandals

🇺🇸🇺🇸Josh Dunlap🇺🇲🇺🇲 ULTRA-MAGA @JDunlap1974 Ted Nugent Rocks the National Anthem at the Trump Rally Ted Nugent Rocks the National Anthem at the Trump Rally https://t.co/21XTh3SrIY

After Ted Nugent's comments on Volodymyr Zelensky went viral, Twitteratis were furious. Several users took to the social media platform to call him a p*dophile and pointed out his inappropriate behavior, stating that the Ukrainian president would never do such a thing.

Others called him out for pooping in his pants, consuming meth, and dodging military service, adding that he ruined the national anthem at the rally.

During his time at Donald Trump's rally, Ted Nugent also held a moment of silence for the people who were jailed for participating in the January 6 Capitol riot, calling them the “political prisoners in the gulags of Washington D.C.” Moreover, the singer demanded the country's borders to be safeguarded with tax money.

Nugent, who is best known for his songs like Stranglehold and Cat Scratch Fever, is a conservative and proud Trump supporter. Before appearing on the stage, he announced his expected presence on Twitter to introduce the former American president.

Other speakers at the rally included Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Mike Lindell.

