What did Teddy Hart do? Allegations explored ahead of new Peacock documentary premiere

Teddy Hart, the larger-than-life figure from the dynasty of great wrestlers, was one of the most prominent and controversial figures in pro wrestling's independent circuit. With multiple s*xual misconduct allegations, a girlfriend who seemingly disappeared, and several arrests and charges, Hart often made headlines.

Peacock is all set to cover his story with its upcoming three-part docuseries titled Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats. The documentary by Frederick Kroetsch will focus on Teddy Hart's lifestyle, the chaos of his presence, and the personality that landed him on the wrong side of the law on numerous occasions. Despite the many allegations, including one of the s*xual assault charges involving two women, Hart has now managed to stay out of legal trouble for a while.

Speaking about the upcoming documentary and addressing Hart's desire to return to MLW, Dave Meltzer said:

"The documentary on him on Peacock is expected to be devastating to the point that the belief is nobody would touch him if what is expected to come out does."

Teddy Hart was arrested in 2017 for driving under the influence

Teddy Hart became a well-known figure for all the wrong reasons. Born as Edward Ellsworth Annis, he later took on the name Teddy Hart in the ring. He belonged to a family of professional Canadian wrestlers, with Stu Hart being his grandfather and Bret Hart and Owen Hart being his uncles.

With mammoth talent, Teddy Hart became the youngest player to be signed by the WWE. However, he soon also became the youngest player to be sacked from the international stage, weeks before his global debut. His personality and chaotic lifestyle made sure that his bridges to all sides of wrestling greatness were burned to the ground. This was followed by legal trouble and several allegations that further ruined his reputation.

After being a renowned figure on the independent circuit for years, on December 3, 2014, the Canadian police reportedly took out an arrest warrant for Hart after two women allegedly claimed that he had s*xually assaulted them. Hart denied these accusations and later spoke about them in an interview.

The charges against him were dropped in June 2016. That same year, his girlfriend Samantha Louise Michelle Fiddler disappeared in Bartow, Florida, bringing further infamy to the wrestler. Hart later spoke about her, saying:

"By the time she moved to Florida, our relationship had ended and I had moved to Texas. I was not in regular communication with her, and I do not know what happened to her. I hope for the sake of her family and her kids that she is somewhere out there and that she is ok."

He was charged multiple times after this for various reasons. In 2017, he was arrested for driving under the influence and auto theft. These charges were also later dropped. He was arrested in 2020 for possession of schedule III controlled substances. He was arrested again in the same year for assaulting his girlfriend, female independent wrestler Maria Manic.

There is a lot to cover about Danny Hart's controversial life and Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats. will look at many of these charges in detail when it airs on November 22, 2022, on Peacock.

