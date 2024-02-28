What is The Crow 1994 original movie about? Plot explored as Bill Skarsgård's first look from remake revealed

A haunting tale of love, revenge, and the supernatural, The Crow is a cult classic that has captivated audiences since its release in 1994. Directed by Alex Proyas and starring Brandon Lee in his final film role, the movie follows the story of Eric Draven, a musician who is brutally murdered alongside his fiancée, Shelly, the night before their wedding.

However, Eric is resurrected by a supernatural crow, granting him superhuman abilities and a thirst for vengeance against those responsible for their deaths. With Bill Skarsgård stepping into the iconic role, the 2024 remake is poised to honor the legacy of the original while offering a fresh take on its haunting story.

Plot of the original movie

Set in a crime-ridden and decayed Detroit, the film portrays Eric's journey as he hunts down the gang members who killed him and Shelly (Sofia Shinas). With the help of the supernatural crow, Eric embarks on a relentless quest for justice, leaving a trail of destruction in his wake.

Along his vengeful journey, he encounters both allies and adversaries, including a sympathetic police officer, the main perpetrators, and finally the ruthless crime boss, Top Dollar (Michael Wincott). As Eric confronts his enemies one by one, he discovers the true extent of his newfound powers and the price of his vendetta.

About the film franchise

The Crow franchise began with the release of the original film in 1994, which was based on the 1989 limited comic book series of the same name by James O'Barr. Despite the tragic death of Brandon Lee, Bruce Lee’s son, during filming, the movie became a critical and commercial success, grossing $94 million worldwide on a $23 million budget.

Its unique blend of gothic aesthetics, gritty storytelling, and memorable characters garnered a dedicated fanbase and inspired several sequels. However, the subsequent films in the franchise, including The Crow: City of Angels (1996), The Crow: Salvation (2000), and The Crow: Wicked Prayer (2005), failed to recapture the magic of the original.

Despite featuring different characters and storylines, these sequels struggled to replicate the success of the first film and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Now, over two decades since the release of the original film, a highly anticipated remake starring Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs in the lead roles is set to premiere in cinemas on 7 June 2024.

Everything we know about The Crow 2024

The Hollywood Reporter reported in April 2022 that Bill Skarsgård had been cast as Eric Draven, a role previously discussed with his brother Alexander Skarsgård. Around the same time, news surfaced that FKA Twigs was set to portray Eric's fiancée, Shelly Webster, in the upcoming film.

Directed by Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman) and written by Zach Baylin (King Richard) and Will Schneider, the remake promises to bring a fresh perspective to the iconic story while staying true to its dark and atmospheric roots.

The supporting cast of the remake includes talented actors such as Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Isabella Wei, Jordan Bolger, and Sami Bouajila. With a talented creative team and a stellar ensemble cast, the remake is poised to reignite interest in the beloved franchise and introduce a new generation of viewers to the mysteries of The Crow.

The film will arrive in cinemas on 7 June 2024.