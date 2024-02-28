"Looks like Jared Leto's Joker": Netizens not a fan of Bill Skarsgard's The Crow look

The first images from The Crow remake just dropped through Vanity Fair, and we got our first look at Bill Skarsgard's Eric Draven in the upcoming film. The 2024 release will be a remake of the 1994 film of the same name that starred Brandon Lee and was based on the comic of the same name as well, with Skarsgard portraying the anti-hero alongside FKA Twigs.

While Brandon Lee's look as The Crow was quite iconic among many and even inspired the look of other characters like Heath Ledger's Joker, the upcoming remake has taken a different visual direction with the character. This time, he is covered in various tattoos and has a distinct look to him, and fans aren't exactly too happy about it.

Fans compare Bill Skarsgard's The Crow look to Jared Leto's Joker

The first image of Bill Skarsgard as The Crow failed to impress fans as many were lukewarm over the look. While it does maintain the edgy look of the source material, the main issue that fans are taking with Eric Draven's look here is that it's way too similar to Jared Leto's Joker - and that's not a compliment.

The look for Jared Leto's Joker has been widely disliked by many. Fans complained that they took a very simplistic design and overcomplicated with tattoos that don't really fit the character, and a lot of that criticism is being applied to Skarsgard's Crow look as well. Here's what fans had to say on X (formerly Twitter):

Following the reactions, it is certainly clear that fans are not impressed by the first look at Skarsgard as Eric Draven.

What is The Crow about?

The Crow is an upcoming film directed by Rupert Sanders starring Bill Skarsgard and FKA Twigs and is based on the 1989 comic book of the same name by James O'Barr. It will be the fifth film based on the supernatural anti-hero and will also serve as a remake of the 1994 original film.

The story here follows Eric Draven, a musician who returns from the dead after he and his fiance are killed violently by a gang. Following his return, he decides to exact vengeance on those who killed him while also being chased by a police officer who sympathizes with him.

The original film became a cult classic among many with Brandon Lee's portrayal of the character earning critical acclaim. The film also is remembered as Lee infamously died on the set while shooting a scene where Draven is shot. His death came as a result of a freak accident where a dummy round was shot at him with the same force as an actual bullet that got lodged in his abdomen and caused him to be fatally wounded.

As a majority of Lee's scenes were shot, the producers continued on with the film, and the actor's stunt double, Chad Stahelski (the director of the John Wick films), acted as a double to shoot the remainder of the late star's scenes. The film opened to acclaim from fans and critics and was also a commercial success.

The Crow (2024) starring Bill Skarsgard releases in theatres on July 7.