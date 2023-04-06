Every Joker actor in DC Universe ranked best to worst

The Joker from the DC Universe is one of the most iconic and complex villains in popular culture. He is known for his unpredictable and violent behavior, his twisted sense of humor, and his obsession with Batman.

He is often portrayed as a chaotic figure who seeks to create chaos and destruction just for the sake of it. He is a master manipulator who enjoys playing mind games with his enemies, and he often uses his intelligence and cunning to outsmart those who try to stop him.

However, the character of the Joker has also been depicted in a variety of other ways over the years. Some interpretations of the character have emphasized his tragic backstory and his struggles with mental illness, while others have portrayed him as a more sympathetic figure.

As such, he remains one of the most fascinating and compelling characters in the DC Universe.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer. It contains a ranking order from the best-acting perspective to the least.

Jared Leto, Jack Nicholson, and others: Who played the Joker actor best?

1) Heath Ledger

Heath Ledger worked extensively with Nolan to develop the character's backstory and motivations. (Image via DC)

Heath Ledger's portrayal of the Joker in Christopher Nolan's 2008 film The Dark Knight was a stunning performance that earned him widespread critical acclaim and a posthumous Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. The character was a departure from the previous on-screen portrayals of the Joker, with Ledger bringing a dark, sinister edge to the role that left an indelible mark on his legacy.

One of the key elements of Ledger's portrayal was his unique interpretation of the Joker's iconic laugh, which he described as a "psychotic joy". He worked extensively with Nolan to develop the character's backstory and motivations, ultimately creating a deeply unsettling portrayal that was both terrifying and mesmerizing to watch.

He was driven by a twisted sense of humor, a love of violence, and a desire to prove that anyone could be driven to madness with just a little push. The character's makeup, hair, and wardrobe were all carefully crafted to emphasize his madness and instability, which added a layer of complexity to the character that made him even more compelling and unforgettable.

2) Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix won the Academy Award for Best Joker Actor for his portrayal of the Joker in the 2019 film "Joker". (Image Via DC)

Joaquin Phoenix won the Academy Award for Best Joker Actor for his portrayal of the Joker in the 2019 film Joker. The film was highly praised for its unique take on the character and its exploration of themes such as mental illness, societal inequality, and the consequences of violence.

Phoenix's Joker actor was named Arthur Fleck, a struggling comedian who suffered from mental illness and felt invisible and marginalized by society. As the character descended into madness, he adopted the persona of the Joker, a violent and anarchic figure who sought to overthrow the established order.

His performance as the Joker actor was widely praised, with many critics calling it one of the best performances of his career. His portrayal of the character was known for its intensity, vulnerability, and emotional depth, and it earned him numerous accolades, including an Academy Award for Best Actor.

3) Jared Leto

Leto's Joker actor was unpredictable and unsettling, with a twisted sense of humor. (Image Via DC) (Image via DC)

Jared Leto's portrayal of the Joker in Suicide Squad was a departure from previous iterations of the character, as he brought a unique interpretation to the iconic villain.

Leto's Joker actor was unpredictable and unsettling, with a twisted sense of humor. He fully embodied the chaotic energy of the character, creating a sense of danger and unpredictability that kept audiences on edge throughout both films.

His commitment to the role was evident in his physical transformation, as he donned the character's signature green hair and colorful tattoos.

One of the standout aspects of Leto's performance was his chemistry with co-star Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn. The two actors had a palpable on-screen connection, with their dysfunctional and abusive relationship serving as a central plot point in Suicide Squad. Their relationship added emotional depth, making it more than just a surface-level portrayal of a comic book villain.

4) Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson was an American actor who played the role of the Joker actor in Tim Burton's 1989 film "Batman". (Image Via DC)

Jack Nicholson was an American actor who played the role of the Joker actor in Tim Burton's 1989 film Batman. Nicholson's portrayal of the Joker was a departure from the more lighthearted and campy version of the character that was seen in the 1960s Batman TV series.

Nicholson's Joker was darker, more sinister, and more violent, with a twisted sense of humor that often manifested in sadistic acts. He was depicted as a criminal mastermind who was responsible for the murder of Bruce Wayne's parents, and who sought to gain control of Gotham City through his criminal enterprises.

Nicholson's performance as the Joker actor was widely praised, with many critics citing it as one of the highlights of the film. His portrayal of the character was known for its energy, humor, and unpredictability, and it helped to establish the Joker as one of the most iconic villains in film history.

5) Cameron Monaghan

Cameron Monaghan portrayed two versions of the Joker actor on the Fox series Gotham. (Image Via DC)

Cameron Monaghan's portrayal of the Joker actor in Gotham was a standout among the series' already impressive cast of characters. He brought a sense of intensity and unpredictability to the role, creating a sense of danger and chaos that made him one of the show's most memorable villains.

Cameron Monaghan portrayed two versions of the Joker actor on the Fox series Gotham: Jerome Valeska and his twin brother, Jeremiah Valeska.

Jerome was introduced as a psychopathic murderer and anarchist in season 1 of the show, while in season 4, it was revealed that Jerome had a twin brother, Jeremiah, who was portrayed as a more cerebral and calculating version of the Joker.

Monaghan's portrayal of Jeremiah was also well-received, with many viewers praising his ability to differentiate the two characters while still maintaining the Joker's signature traits. He managed to find the right balance between humor and darkness, making the Joker simultaneously entertaining and horrifying to watch.

6) Cesar Romero

Romero's Joker was a colorful and flamboyant villain who wore a purple suit and white face paint with green hair. (Image via DC)

Cesar Romero was an American actor who played the role of the Joker actor in the 1960s live-action TV series Batman, also known as Batman '66. His portrayal of the Joker was known for its campy and over-the-top style, with the character often laughing maniacally and engaging in silly antics.

Romero's Joker was a colorful and flamboyant villain who wore a purple suit and white face paint with green hair. He was known for his elaborate schemes to commit crimes and terrorize Gotham City, often accompanied by his henchmen.

Romero's portrayal of the Joker actor has remained a popular and iconic representation of the character, and his influence can still be seen in subsequent portrayals of the Joker in various media.

