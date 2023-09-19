WATCH: Eminem makes a surprise appearance during 50 Cent's Final Lap tour in Detroit

Hip-hop fans in Detroit were treated to an unforgettable night on Sunday as 50 Cent brought his Final Lap Tour to Michigan's Pine Knob Music Theatre. The night took an electrifying turn when the rapper surprised the crowd by bringing out his longtime friend and collaborator, Eminem, on stage.

They both delighted the audience by delivering a dynamic performance. The show-stopping moment occurred when Cent was finishing his verse in their 2003 hit collaboration, Patiently Waiting. Eminem, a Detroit native, made a dramatic entrance, rushing onto the stage to join his friend in a performance that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

In an Instagram post shared by 50 Cent, Eminem took a moment to show his appreciation for his friend and the city of Detroit. Eminem exclaimed,

"Detroit, make some noise for one of the best friends I've ever known, 50 Cent! Make some noise for hip-hop's 50th birthday, y'all—it's still hip-hop's 50th birthday. Detroit, I love y'all!"

50 Cent reciprocated the sentiment in the caption of his Instagram video, expressing his admiration for his special guest. He wrote,

"Bro when I do anything with EM people just go crazy they know he really my boy. I love him till death."

Following the live performances, the hip-hop heavyweights continued to raise the energy levels in the venue by performing Eminem's 2009 track, Crack a Bottle, on which Cent featured. Fans eagerly captured footage of this electrifying two-song set, ensuring that the memorable moment would be cherished for years to come.

50 Cent fans shared their reaction to Eminem's surprise appearance on Final Lap Tour

When Eminem made a surprise appearance during 50 Cent's Final Lap Tour show in Detroit, fans couldn't contain their excitement, and X, formerly known as Twitter, became the platform for their jubilant reactions. The social media platform was abuzz with posts and tweets from delighted fans who were in awe of the unexpected collaboration between the two hip-hop legends.

Emojis, gifs, and words of praise flooded X as fans shared their astonishment and appreciation for the moment. One fan shared that their life was complete, while another fan shared that he wanted a friendship like theirs.

It is also expected that fans will be delighted by the new song from the artists, as insiders reveal they have been working on a project with Dr. Dre.

50 Cent is now also gearing up for his performance in India. The celebrated artist has revealed his forthcoming concert scheduled for November 25 in the country, which is a pivotal stop on his eagerly awaited Final Lap Tour. The show is set to be at the iconic D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

This event carries a unique significance, as it will be the 21 Questions rapper's highly anticipated comeback to India after an absence spanning more than 15 years.