"That's someone's wife now": 50 Cent and Ciara photos controversy explored amid Instagram post backlash

American rapper, actor, TV personality, and businessman 50 Cent recently came under fire when he took to Instagram to mark the 16th anniversary of his third album Curtis, and posted a series of images with racy content from the record’s liner notes.

This article contains s*xual references. Readers’ discretion is advised.

While the first shows his own picture on the title cover, the rest of the photographs reveal a male model and a female model in various s*xual poses, even though none of them give out their identities.

However, right after the Instagram post, the popular rap-based magazine Vibe published the headline "50 Cent Shares Lewd Photos of Ex, Ciara." Since then, netizens have begun to scrutinize the pictures, with many believing that it was indeed the Power rapper’s ex, Ciara, posing with the rapper himself.

This fuelled a controversy, with many calling him out and stating how Ciara was now someone else’s wife and the photos were disrespectful of her. In this regard, an Instagram user commented on the rapper’s post.

“Take Ciara off this post man”: 50 Cent comes under fire for posting alleged NSFW pictures of Ciara

On Monday, September 11, hip-hop icon 50 Cent made an Instagram post to look back and celebrate his third album Curtis’ 16th anniversary. The post was captioned:

“I dropped this album 16 years ago today, I had so much sh*t going on in the street. I was writing Curtis 187, I told @tonyyayo these fools c*azy they think I’m scared. So, we have an advantage, they s*upid. LOL”

The post contained the album cover besides a few other NSFW images of a male model (presumed to be 50 Cent) and a female model, who resembled the rapper’s former girlfriend Ciara, who is now married to NFL star Russell Wilson.

The post rendered 50 Cent’s fans and followers shocked and amazed that the rap artist chose to make such a post, allegedly having racy pictures with someone else’s wife. Since then, Instagram users have called him out and even asked him to take down the post.

Interestingly, despite earning severe backlash, the Candy Shop rapper did not delete the post. In fact, his long-time representative Amanda Ruisi gave an exclusive statement to Page Six to set the record straight. She stated:

“Two different models are featured on the ‘Curtis’ album cover, neither of whom is Ciara.”

As per Page Six, the speculation that the female model on 50 Cent’s post was Ciara emerged as the now 48-year-old rapper was romantically involved with the now 37-year-old Ciara between 2007 and 2010, and the album in question, Curtis came out in 2007, during the initial days of their dating.

While Ciara has been married to footballer Russell Wilson since 2016, as per People, as of 2023, the In Da Club rapper is rumored to be dating celebrity fitness trainer Jamira "Cuban Link" Haines.