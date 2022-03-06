How many kids does Ciara and Russell Wilson have? NFL star proposes wife for more babies

On Thursday, Ciara appeared as the guest host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and was joined by her husband Russell Wilson for the special event. During the episode, the latter proposed to his wife once again and asked her for more children.

The NFL star first surprised his wife by giving her a beautiful bouquet of roses. As Ciara blushed and mentioned that her husband still made her nervous, Wilson got down on one knee and asked the singer if they could have more children.

"Do you guys want me to make her more nervous? I have a question for you. Serious question. Can we have more babies? I mean, it would be perfect. Just give me one more at least."

In response, the Goodies hitmaker said,

“We definitely can, but we've got a little time before we get there.”

The musician also noted that she loves to see the footballer in “daddy mode” while managing their children. The couple are already proud parents to three children, Sienna Princess Wilson, Win Harrison Wilson, and the former’s son Future Zahir Wilburn, who she shares with ex-fiance Future.

A look into Ciara and Russell Wilson’s relationship and children

Russell Wilson and Ciara are proud parents to three children

Russell Wilson and Ciara started dating in 2015, after the latter’s split from ex Future. The duo reportedly met at a Wisconsin basketball game and went on a dinner date shortly after. The pair sparked romance speculation after they were seen at a Mariners game that same year.

The speculation further intensified after the couple attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner together in April 2015. Their relationship officially came to light after the singer told Access that she had decided to practice celibacy till her marriage to Wilson.

In March 2016, Wilson proposed to Ciara during a surprise vacation at the North Island Resort in the Seychelles. In July 2016, the pair sent their fans into a frenzy after announcing that they had secretly tied the knot at a private wedding ceremony at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England.

Following their wedding, Wilson also became the stepfather to his wife’s son, Future Zahir Wilburn. The Grammy Award winner gave birth to her first child with Wilson, daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, on April 28, 2017.

In 2019, the singer teamed up with her husband to launch a new production company called Why Not You productions. The following year, the couple announced they were expecting another child together.

Their second child, son Win Harrison Wilson, was born on April 14, 2020. More recently, the pair told People that raising three children was similar to having “non-stop entertainment” at home.

The parents noted that it is amazing to see their children interact with each other while also creating a "WWE match situation" at times. The Body Party singer shared,

"They love each other so much, and then they also have what I call a love-fight relationship. They love to fight, but then they love each other so much at the same time, and Russ gets in the mix sometimes."

On March 1, 2022, Ciara and Russell Wilson published their first book together titled Why Not You? The couple revealed that the book was inspired by their love for their children and mentioned that it was a "dream come true" moment for the family.

