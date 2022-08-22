What is The End Is Nye all about? Format, episodes, trailer, and more about Peacock’s new show

The End is Nye, Peacock’s new science docuseries with Bill Nye aka The Science Guy is set to premiere on Thursday, August 25. Nye, along with Seth MacFarlane and Brannon Braga, will guide viewers through potentially life-threatening disasters, providing insights into how they can be avoided and survived, as well as how their effects can be mitigated through science.

In a release, Brannon Braga spoke about the upcoming show, saying that it is a relationship show about how humans interact with nature and how it has the potential to end in total disaster, as well as how science can both salvage and help the relationship thrive. He further added:

“Yes, THE END IS NYE is terrifying, but our ultimate goal is to boost human confidence with a welcome jolt of optimism about the future and scientific understanding."

The six-part series, which will consist of 45-minute episodes, will cover six major cities around the world, including Los Angeles, Tokyo, Mexico City, and London. New York City and Rio de Janeiro.

All about The End is Nye

Starting Thursday, August 25, Peacock's science docuseries The End is Nye will begin preparing viewers for various types of doomsdays. Unlike Nye's previous shows, this one is dark and pessimistic. The show is primarily shot in Montreal, with Nye demonstrating the end of the world using a green screen.

Nye aka The Science Guy will serve as a tour guide for different disasters. As per him:

“Right now, our world is a very scary place, and yet full of opportunities to make life better for all of us— for everyone on Earth. Speaking of Earth, the big idea behind The End Is Nye is that for the first time in the history of our planet, we humans can control our fate. We can see the potential for these overwhelming disasters, and we have the means to avoid them. With science, we can change the world.”

The trailer terms the show as an apocalyptic docu-series. It gives viewers a taste of what to expect from the show and what disasters it will cover, as well as making fun of world leaders by questioning their ignorance.

The first episode, titled Hydra Storm, will discuss five hurricanes while the host explains the anatomy of a storm to show how to survive it.

The second episode will feature a volcanic eruption that threatens to destroy the world. This episode will look at the history of volcanoes and how to harness their energy.

Ring of Fire, the sixth episode, will feature earthquakes, tsunamis, and volcanic eruptions that threaten five continents. The format will remain consistent throughout, providing viewers with useful tips and knowledge.

The End is Nye is executive produced by Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, Brannon Braga, and Bill Nye. It is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studios and UCP, and Braga serves as showrunner and director.

