For professional wrestling fans, WWE Network and Peacock are a treasure trove of entertainment. For kids who grew up watching wrestling on television, on VHS tapes, or even DVDs, the thousands of hours of programming available at the click of a finger is monumental.

The platform features programming spanning from 1950s to the present day. In addition to content from World Wrestling Entertainment, numerous other promotions are featured including WCW, ECW, Smoky Mountain Wrestling, AWA, wXw, EVOLVE, and much more.

While any new content is more than welcome for WWE Network and Peacock subscribers, this will be a slightly slower than usual weekend for programming. Only six new shows are scheduled to be added to the archives, excluding short-form content such as WWE Now and WWE Top 10.

The content set to arrive on both platforms this weekend includes fresh new in-ring programming, a hit interview show featuring a top star, a full-length independent show, and more.

Below are 6 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#6. A new episode of The SmackDown LowDown will stream

A new episode of The SmackDown LowDown will stream on WWE Network and Peacock. The SmackDown post-show will be available on-demand on the morning of Saturday, August 19th.

The series features two hosts and a guest panelist. The trio discuss the events of WWE SmackDown from the night prior. In addition to the panel, interviews from the arena with the brand's top stars are spliced in. Superstars featured are typically revealed while SmackDown is airing live.

Last week's edition of The SmackDown LowDown featured three big interviews from five stars of the blue brand. Gunther and Ludwig were interviewed together by Megan Morant, reflecting on The Ring General's big win. Additionally, Madcap Moss was interviewed along with the duo of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez. You can see all three promos in the video above.

#5. Main Event & #4. WWE SmackDown, two past shows will be added to the archives

WWE's new co-CEO Stephanie McMahon

An episode of SmackDown and an episode of Main Event will be added to the WWE Network and Peacock archives over the weekend. For those unaware, RAW and SmackDown videos have a thirty-day wait period after airing before they can be added to the platforms due to television rights. Main Event has a shorter waiting period of just over two weeks.

WWE Main Event from August 1st will be added to the archives on Saturday, August 20th. The episode featured four big and strong superstars in action. Omos took on Ezekiel in the opener and T-Bar battled Shelton Benjamin in the main event.

A month-old episode of Friday Night SmackDown will be available on Sunday, August 21st. The July 22nd program from the blue brand was the first following Vince McMahon officially retiring from WWE. It featured the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Gunther, Liv Morgan, Theory, and Brock Lesnar along, and had Stephanie McMahon kicking off the show.

#3. Insane Championship Wrestling content will be added on-demand

WWE Network and Peacock often add two or three indie videos to the archives of both platforms each weekend. Unfortunately, subscribers may be disappointed to learn that only one video is being promoted to arrive this time around. ICW's Shug's Hoose Party is scheduled for Saturday, August 20th.

Insane Championship Wrestling's big event, ICW Shug's Hoose Party 7, took place across two nights in July. Night 1 took place on July 29th and Night 2 took place on July 30th. The first show is already available to be viewed on demand at any time.

The event featured many of the top names on the brand and in Scotland, including Kasey Owens, Angel Hayze, Grado, Kez Evans, Jack Jester, and Mark Haskins. The show features several gimmick bouts, including a ladder match and an Insane Rules match.

#2. A new episode of NXT Level Up will stream

Ivy Nile will take on Arianna Grace

While NXT UK will potentially evolve into NXT Europe in the coming months, another NXT-branded program will seemingly continue to air. On Friday, August 19th, a new NXT Level Up episode will stream beginning at 10 PM EST.

This week's edition of NXT Level Up will feature three exciting bouts. As a reminder, the video will not be added to the archives of Peacock immediately after streaming due to contractual obligations with Hulu.

The incredibly talented Axiom is set to compete in the main event of NXT Level Up. He'll be taking on the tough New Zealander, Xyon Quinn. The bruiser recently suffered a tough loss at the hands of Quincy Elliott and looks to regain momentum.

The card will also feature NXT Level Up regulars Javier Bernal and Dante Chen going at it. Additionally, Diamond Mine's Ivy Nile will take on second generation superstar Arianna Grace. In total, the show will run for about 30 minutes.

#1. Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions will return

Charlotte Flair will be appearing on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions

Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions is back! A new episode of the hit series is set to arrive on Friday, August 19th. The Hall of Famer will be interviewing The Queen herself, Charlotte Flair.

Below is the official preview for the special:

"Steve Austin welcomes "The Queen" Charlotte Flair to the Broken Skull Sessions to discuss her life as sports-entertainment royalty, and her journey toward becoming the most decorated female Superstar in WWE history."

Charlotte Flair will be discussing her career and famous wrestling heritage. As the most decorated female superstar in history, she has accolades that could fill several hours worth of discussion. The session, however, clocks in at about an hour and twenty minutes total.

The Queen has been absent from WWE programming ever since she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. During her time away from television, Flair married AEW's Andrade. She is yet to return to RAW or SmackDown.

While it will be a slower week for content on WWE Network and Peacock, there are still plenty of exciting programs coming to the platforms. From an episode of SmackDown from the archives to Stone Cold Steve Austin interviewing a top star, there's plenty for fans to check out.

