"It’s been quiet and underneath the radar" - Shawn Michaels confirms new WWE NXT brand for 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has confirmed the launch of NXT Europe in 2023.

The Heartbreak Kid took over the creative responsibilities of NXT 2.0 after Triple H was sidelined from his backstage duties due to his heart condition. Michaels is also the Vice President of Talent Development in the promotion.

Last month, Triple H returned to WWE and became the new Creative Head following Vince McMahon's retirement from the company. Since then, The Game has made several significant changes to the promotion's programming.

Today, WWE's PR account on Twitter announced that Shawn Michaels confirmed the launch of NXT Europe. The veteran exclusively spoke to Metro UK about the ground-breaking development and noted:`

"It’s just a natural expansion of things because that brand, since 2016, has been fantastic. Yes, it’s been quiet and underneath the radar, but I don’t think you’ll find anybody that wouldn’t argue that it’s been a real quality product from its existence." [H/T - Metro UK]

It will be interesting to see how the promotion's latest brand evolves in the coming years, with Hunter and Michaels being the creative minds behind the product.

What are your thoughts on NXT Europe? Sound off in the comments section.

Did you know Brock Lesnar got into a real fight with a legend? Vince was furious. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh