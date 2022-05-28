WWE fans overjoyed after Charlotte Flair gets married to AEW star Andrade El Idolo

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair and AEW's Andrade El Idolo tied the knot in a lavish and romantic wedding on Friday in Mexico. The event was attended by the duo's close friends and family members, who showered their blessings upon the couple.

The power couple began dating in February 2019. They've been engaged since January 1, 2020. Charlotte revealed in late March that they'd get hitched in Mexico, Andrade's hometown.

The event was also attended by Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey Mysterio, and Lina Fanene (Nia Jax), who were spotted in the wedding pictures.

Several members of the WWE Universe took to Twitter to express their happiness and send wishes to the power couple. Embedded below is a compilation of some posts:

Charlotte Flair was written off WWE programming earlier this month

Charlotte Flair made history at WrestleMania 38 as she became the first woman to defeat Ronda Rousey in a singles match. However, the Rowdy One leveled the score at WrestleMania Backlash by defeating Charlotte in an "I Quit" match.

After the match, Kayla Braxton announced that Flair suffered a "fracture of the radius" and would be out indefinitely. The angle was used to write the 13-time Women's Champion off TV programming.

Charlotte is one of the greatest female wrestlers to have stepped inside the squared circle, and her absence has been a huge blow for the company. However, Raquel Rodriguez has stepped forward to replace The Queen.

Raquel recently battled against Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship, putting on an all-time classic in her second match on the main roster.

The former NXT star also stated her desire to face Charlotte Flair upon the latter's return:

"I really want to get in with Charlotte. I know she's taking a little break right now, but you know, she's The Woman. She's the woman of WWE and she's been that woman for so long. With the amount of knowledge she has, I can only imagine how much I can learn from her with just a couple of minutes in the ring with her."

According to recent reports, The Queen is slated to take a long break from the promotion, after which she is slated to resume her rivalry with The Rowdy One. It'll be interesting to see how WWE books the return of their top star when she will be the one chasing the title.

