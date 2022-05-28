×
Watch: WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair ties the knot with Andrade El Idolo

Power couple Charlotte Flair and Andrade are now married!
Shruti Sadbhav
ANALYST
Modified May 28, 2022 07:20 AM IST
WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has officially tied the knot with long-time partner and AEW star Andrade "El Idolo":

The couple started dating in 2019 when Andrade was still in WWE. They announced that they got engaged on January 1st, 2020, on social media. Andrade was released in March 2021, but that did not impact his relationship with Charlotte Flair. The Queen's father and legendary superstar Ric Flair accompanied the AEW star when the latter competed in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

A viral video from their wedding shows the happy couple celebrating after the ceremony. They can be seen walking out, holding hands as Charlotte turns towards the guests to acknowledge them with the signature "Woooooo!".

You can watch the video below:

Aaaaaaaah!!!! Congratulations Charlay!! 💙👑https://t.co/3jKfEEAwC6

Charlotte is currently on a break from active in-ring competition. Her last match was at WrestleMania Backlash, where she put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Ronda Rousey.

The Queen lost the title in an 'I Quit' match. Following the event, WWE announced that she would be out for an indefinite period after sustaining an injury in the bout.

As of this writing, Charlotte and Andrade have not confirmed the news on their respective social media accounts. However, it won't be long before they share the announcement with their fans.

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Charlotte and Andrade a happy married life.

Edited by Angana Roy
