Rising WWE star wants to face Charlotte Flair in a first-time-ever match

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez would like to step inside the squared circle with Charlotte Flair.

Big Mami Cool made her main roster debut last month on SmackDown after she had an impressive run on NXT. After squashing Cat Cardoza in her first match on the blue brand, the powerhouse went toe-to-toe with Ronda Rousey last week. When she answered the SmackDown Women's Champion's open challenge, Rodriguez took The Baddest Woman on the Planet to her limits.

Rodriguez now seems to have set her sights on Rousey's recent rival, Charlotte Flair. Speaking on the latest edition of The Bump, she described her desire to face The Queen:

"I really want to get in with Charlotte," said Rodriguez. "I know she's taking a little break right now, but you know, she's The Woman. She's the woman of WWE and she's been that woman for so long. With the amount of knowledge she has, I can only imagine how much I can learn from her with just a couple of minutes in the ring with her." (from 23:08 to 23:25)

Charlotte Flair was last seen on WWE programming at WrestleMania Backlash

The Queen's last match on TV programming was at the company's latest premium live event, WrestleMania Backlash. After Flair beat Rousey at WrestleMania 38, Charlotte defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against The Rowdy One in an "I Quit" Match.

After a thrilling back and forth contest between the two, Rousey defeated The Queen and won the prestigious title. After the bout, WWE announced that Flair suffered a fractured radius, which was an angle to write her off TV.

According to recent reports, The Queen could be off WWE television until the summer. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter also reported that she will reignite her feud with Rousey upon her return.

However, her path to the top won't be easy, as SmackDown has a new powerhouse in Raquel Rodriguez. Like Charlotte, Big Mami Cool is also a former NXT Women's Champion, and she has the ability to stand apart from the other women in the division.

It will be interesting to see how the company will book the return of their most decorated female star.

