Possible update on Charlotte Flair's future in WWE after being written off- Reports

Charlotte Flair could be off WWE television until the summer.

The second-generation star dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match at WrestleMania Backlash. Flair was then written off television after it was announced that she had suffered a broken radial bone.

The former UFC fighter dethroned The Queen after locking her in an armbar using a chair to amplify the damage. Flair had to utter the words "I Quit" and lost her SmackDown Women's title. It is believed that the reason for her absence from WWE is so that she can get married to Andrade.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Flair will be out for a few months. However, she is booked for a return in the summer. She will continue her program with Rousey.

''In the Rousey-Flair match, Rousey made Flair submit to an armbar. In storyline, Flair suffered a broken radial bone (forearm fracture). This was to explain Flair being out of action due to getting ready for her wedding with Manny Andrade of AEW over Memorial Day weekend. She is scheduled to return over the summer going for revenge,'' said Meltzer

What's next for Ronda Rousey after beating Charlotte Flair?

The report stated that Rondey Rousey will start a new program while Charlotte Flair is on a hitaus. Since it is expected that Flair and Rousey will resume their feud, it is safe to assume that Rousey's upcoming challengers will just be transitional feuds.

''Rousey, who currently is not booked on a lot of dates this summer, will likely be set up with a new contender shortly,'' noted Meltzer

It will be interesting to see if someone challenges Rousey this week on SmackDown or if WWE will wait a few weeks before finally starting the next big chapter for Ronda Rousey.

Who would you like to see Rousey face next? Let us know in the comments section below!

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Charlotte Flair regain the title after returning? Yes No 55 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh