What is TikTok's internal shower? Recipe revealed as new lifestyle trend takes over the platform 

A new lifestyle trend called 'internal shower' is going viral on TikTok. The short video platform is a pandora's box for tricks, and users can find tips related to everything on the app, ranging from finance to makeup to health.

Creators promoting the 'internal shower' trend on TikTok, claim that it helps relieve constipation. The recipe for this infamous drink contains a mix of chia seeds, lemon juice and water.

Here, we decode the trend, discuss how it works, and explore its advantages.

How to make a glass of 'internal shower'?

Unlike many other trends, the 'internal shower' is incredibly simple to take part in.

To make this concoction, add one to two spoonfuls of chia seeds in a glass of water, and then squeeze a dash of lemon juice into the mix. Before consuming, wait for around 10 minutes (or long enough so that the chia seeds become gelatinous).

Many find the tip working for them, while others don't see any positive results.

What do health experts have to say about TikTok's 'internal shower'?

The trend was audited by Dr Karan Raj, who is known for creating myth-busting videos about TikTok trends on his account. The doctor explained the tip by saying:

"It's more of an internal drain cleaner than an internal shower. And it's probably the first TikTok trends that actually works and won't kill you."

Raj continued:

"There's nothing special about chia seeds, it's just expensive fibre that helps soften and bulk up your stool with water."

He then provided his viewers with a cheap alternative to chia seeds called psyllium husk. Similar to the trend, Raj advised people to mix two tablespoons of psyllium husk with water and wait a few minutes before consuming it.

He also warned people about over-consuming psyllium husk or chia seeds, saying that they can cause "bloating and cramping." His video received over 60k likes on the app.

Rohini Bajekal, a nutritionist at Plant-Based Health Professionals UK, told Cosmopolitan:

"A single tablespoon of chia seeds contains around six grams of fibre, which is great, especially as many of us are fibre deficient"

She revealed that adults in the UK consume 18g of dietary fibre each day, which is only 60% of the recommended intake of 30g.

Dr Deborah Lee at Dr Fox Online Pharmacy, told Cosmopolitan that chia seeds help people with constipation due to their "high fibre content and propensity to attract water."

She added:

"Fibre is needed to bulk out the stool, and water helps to soften it. When the intestinal content is bulked-out, it exerts pressure on the bowel wall, stimulating peristalsis and helping speed up the gut transit time. If the food content passes through the intestines too slowly, this gives more time for water to be absorbed into the bloodstream."

When to stop drinking soaked chia seeds?

Consuming chia seeds comes with numerous advantages because it is a great source of protein, calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc, niacin, and antioxidants. However, over-consumption can cause numerous problems like abdominal bloating, indigestion, gas, diarrhoea and constipation.

For people suffering from abdominal pain, bloody stools and other issues, it is advisable to seek medical help instead of blindly following the trend. Additionally, people with a nut allergy should seek medical advice before taking part in the "internal shower" trend.

