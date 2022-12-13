What is TikTok's viral condensation hack? Experts claim trick can do more harm than good

TikTok users are known for frequently sharing viral hacks and trends to make lives easier. The latest is about dealing with condensation build-up around windows during the chilly season.

During winter, the air inside our homes touches the cold window panes, quickly cooling down and forming water droplets

The trick, according to the viral video, is to add a little bit of washing liquid to the window to prevent these water droplets from forming on the surface. While condensation on windows seems like a mild inconvenience, the trick claims that this will also prevent mold from forming in the house otherwise.

However, plumbing expert Evan Jones from Bathroom Supatore, explained to the Manchester Evening News that the TikTok hack will do more harm than good, including a worse mold formation.

Why are experts against the TikTok condensation trend?

The trick went viral with many people uploading videos of as they tried the trend with much success and sharing their "results." However, several experts have come forward and stated that the hack can cause serious damage to homes and is bad for one's health. They also asked TikTokers to immediately stop using this hack.

It is true that leaving the water droplets on the window surfaces untreated will lead to mold formation around and on the window. However, adding washing liquid will result in the moisture having nowhere to go. As a result, it will simply get absorbed into porous surfaces like curtains, walls, and ceilings, which prove trickier to remove.

The plumbing expert, Jones, said that it is much more difficult to remove mold from the walls than it is to remove from PVC. He added:

"If the mold does develop in your walls then it could cost thousands to fix and could make you very ill in the process"

Describing the phenomenon, he stated that while the windows are free of condensation, the rest of the house will feel humid and as if it has a leak. The hack just moves the moisture to a different area in the home.

Furthermore, window manufacturers do not recommend the TikTok hack as using washing liquid can damage the rubber seals around the windows. They explained that damage to the rubber sealing will result in a failed double glazing which can cause moisture to develop between the window panes, causing the interior surfaces to fog up and mold to develop.

They recommend other safer alternatives that won't cause damage to the homes and people's health. Evans stated,

"One of the best ways to safely remove moisture in your rooms is to use a dehumidifier"

According to Evans, although dehumidifiers can be costly, they will remove excess moisture from homes and reduce the chances of mold or mildew from developing significantly. It is an easy step as all one has to do is place the dehumidifier next to the windows and it will get rid of the condensation.

Alternately, he suggests getting an interior dehumidifier that is cheaper and says that one device can easily last between four and six weeks, depending on the moisture.

Lastly, he states that if a TikToker doesn't want to invest in a dehumidifier, they can manually use an old towel and a squeegee to remove condensation from the windows.

