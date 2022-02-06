Who is Mold Girl on TikTok? Netizen goes viral after showcasing infested home

Elena Sretenovic, also known as 'Mold Girl' or '@tallgurl,' is a TikTok user raking thousands of views on her mold infestation videos. She is a biology student from las Vegas, currently pursuing her graduation from the University of Nevada.

Elena and her flatmates have continuously fallen sick since moving into their rented place. The doctor informed them that the issue was caused by mold infection, which led them to tell their landlord, who brushed the whole situation calling it dust.

This prompted Elena to post on TikTok for advice and record the whole situation. She has published a series of videos regarding the case, with the first one collecting over 9 million views.

TikTok first posted by the 'Mold Girl' regarding the infestation

Elena posted the first TikTok regarding the mold situation on December 3, 2021, with the caption, 'TIK TOK PLEASE HELP WE DONT KNOW WHAT TO DO we're just broke college students.'

The video has a voice-over narrating how she and her flatmates had randomly started having headaches. And after being influenced by some mold TikToks, they decided to order a self-testing kit from the internet and test the brown-green material settled in their vent.

The students were shocked by the results and contacted their landlord, who told them it was dirt. The landlord then replaced the vent and treated it with Lysol.

This, however, didn't fix the situation, and the girls demanded a mold inspection on their doctor's advice. The landlord agreed but on the condition that Elena and other tenants will have to pay the inspection fee if nothing shows up in the results.

The chat screenshot posted on her video read,

"The cost is $249, if they find mold, I will take care of everything. If they don't find anything, you will be liable for the fees."

Elena, who now addresses herself as the 'Mold Girl,' later updated on her account that the mold inspector had cleared the house of the accusations, and the girls had decided to get independent testing done.

Their test detected three kinds of molds in the sample, Pithomyces, Penicillium and Aspergillus. Penicillium is a moderately toxic fungus, while aspergillus is a common allergen.

Other tenants have dealt with a similar situation

The 'Mold Girl' has also had multiple ex-tenants from the same landlord DM her, saying they had the same issues during their tenancy days. Many of her followers have also asked her to file lawsuits against the landlord.

In her latest TikTok, mold girl explained that they don't have the legal resources apart from money to get into a lawsuit, and their lease ends in July, so they need to live with the situation for six more months.

Her TikTok account @tallgurl currently sits on over 46,000 followers after the mold situation went viral.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar