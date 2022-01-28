Jennifer Couture TikTok: Fort Myers woman attempts to run over pedestrian with her car in viral video

Jennifer Couture, a woman from Fort Myers, left netizens shocked after attempting to run over a pedestrian in her car following a random verbal feud between the two. The moment was caught on camera and went viral on social media.

In the TikTok video, the woman can be seen walking up to another car and verbally attacking the owner before attempting to snatch her phone. She could then be seen trying to hit the girl with her vehicle inside the parking lot.

As the moment went viral online, Twitter user @thatdaneshguy identified the woman as Couture and mentioned that her behavior should be reported to the authorities.

The user claimed she made two attempts to run over the girl and her actions were captured on surveillance video in a nearby Dunkin' Donuts shop. He also suggested that she could be charged with “assault with a deadly weapon”

Jennifer Couture is reportedly a hairstylist and salon expert based in Florida

Jennifer Couture is a Florida-based hair stylist and salon expert (Image via LinkedIn)

Jennifer Couture has been identified as the woman who recently went viral on TikTok after attempting to run over a pedestrian. She is reportedly a hairstylist and salon expert based in Myers, Florida.

The woman was initially rumored to be working at Sola Salon Studios in Naples but the company denied claims of Couture working at the salon. According to her LinkedIn profile, Couture is associated with Bella Hair Studio.

Meanwhile, Twitter user @thatdaneshguy revealed that the woman was associated with Garramone Plastic Surgery and works as an operations manager at the establishment.

Following the revelation, several consumers called out Couture while reviewing the business. In response, Dr Ralph R. Garramone called out social media users for giving negative reviews on his business for their “personal family issue” with Couture.

Danesh @thatdaneshguy Dr. Garramone seems no different from his girl, Jennifer Dr. Garramone seems no different from his girl, Jennifer https://t.co/Wz79rxfg5U

The woman has also been labeled as “Karen” on social media and is currently facing severe online backlash for her controversial behavior.

JoplinsVoice🎶 @JoplinsVoice69 Danesh @thatdaneshguy I've identified this woman purposely trying to hit a pedestrian with her car as Jennifer Couture of Fort Myers, Florida. I've identified this woman purposely trying to hit a pedestrian with her car as Jennifer Couture of Fort Myers, Florida. https://t.co/S8zXo3wq4p Jennifer Couture of Fort Myers, Florida. Make her famous in all the negative ways! twitter.com/thatdaneshguy/… Jennifer Couture of Fort Myers, Florida. Make her famous in all the negative ways! twitter.com/thatdaneshguy/…

Also Read Article Continues below

Couture has reportedly removed all her social media channels in the wake of the incident. However, it remains to be seen if she will be facing any legal troubles over her actions.

Edited by Prem Deshpande