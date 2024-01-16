What does Tim Malcolm do for a living? Meet 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star

Tim Malcolm is a familiar name in the 90-Day universe as he has been a recurring participant in the franchise. He first appeared in season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé, then in season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, and now comments on couples in 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk.

Tim, however, has still not found a partner to get married to. After breaking up with Jeniffer Tarazona and Veronica Rodriguez, he was last linked to Linda Ramirez, whom he introduced in the 90 Day Bares All episode of 2021. There have been no updates on his relationship status since.

Fans of 90 Day might wonder what Tim Malcolm does for a living apart from giving commentary on Pillow Talk as he is often seen driving luxury cars. He runs his own business of custom firearms, where he engraves and plates firearms to give them beautifying looks.

How Tim Malcolm's firearms business makes him money

Tim Malcolm is the owner of two firearms companies, namely Malcolm Firearms and Gringo Guns, according to ScreenRant. His business specializes in engraving, gold plating, and stainless polishing of rare and exotic guns.

1911 shorts are his expertise, as seen on his company's eBay profile and one of his Instagram posts from March 2021. In the post, Tim is seen showing off a 1911 Colt which is fully gold-plated and given a mirror finish. He described further intricacies of his customization in the caption of the post.

Custom gun from Tim Malcolm's firearms business (Image via Instagram/@gringocustomdesigns)

In the premiere of season 3 of Before the 90 Days, Tim was seen saying:

"I make the gun more like a painting than an actual firearm. My customers are never going to fire that gun. I’m selling art.”

Tim's firearms are indeed works of art because they take time and care to finish and cost upwards of $2000. The business has Tim amass a net worth of $1 to $5 million according to intouchweekly.

Tim Malcolm seems to have multiple streams of wealth apart from his firearms business. He is now a reality star, which acts as a major contributor to his wealth. He also calls himself a 'crypto enthusiast' on his Instagram bio, which makes it another possible stream of money.

Tim Malcolm's journey through the 90-Day franchise

Tim Malcolm is 42 years old and hails from Charlotte, North Carolina. He made his TV debut with Jeniffer Tarazona from Columbia on 90 Days Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, whom he met on a dating site.

Tim even went to Colombia to visit her but their relationship didn't end well because she was worried about Tim's friendly relations with his ex-girlfriend Veronica.

She also raised questions about Tim's real sexuality because the latter refused to have s*x with her while they were together. Tim couldn't afford to bring Tarazona to the US because he had recently invested in a firearm. This became the conclusive reason for their breakup.

Tim Malcolm has been a recurring part of Veronica's storyline. Even though Veronica is now dating Kim Menzies's son, Jamal Menzies, she remains best friends with Tim.

Tim Malcolm also calls himself a father to Veronica's daughter Chloe, who he is often seen posting about on his social media.

The 90 Day franchise has several spin-offs under its belt like 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Before the 90 Days, and 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life. The plotlines of these shows are close to each other as they follow participants who have 90 Days before their K1 Visa expires, to find and marry their love in the US.

The inability to do so within 90 Days would make them leave the country as they won't have an American spouse.