What time did Celebrity Family Feud Season 8 Episode 9 air on ABC? Contestant list explored

Season 8 of Celebrity Family Feud released its ninth episode on September 11 at 8 pm ET. The episode featured a new pair of celebrities - Natasha Leggero and Lauren Ash.

Team Natasha included Caleb Hearon, Sabrina Jalees, Moshe Kasher, and Chelsea Peretti. Team Lauren had Laurel DelHaan, Nick DeHaan, Leslie Seiler, and Christy Oxborrow.

The latest episode of Celebrity Family Feud featured celebrity contestants Natasha Leggero and Lauren Ash going head-to-head in answering the top questions asked to 100 people all over the country. Here is the official description of the episode:

"The hosts of "Shark Tank" and "The Talk" compete; comics Natasha Leggero and Lauren Ash go head-to-head."

Below, we explore some details about Natasha Leggero and Lauren Ash, two of the contestants from the latest episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

Who are Natasha and Lauren from Celebrity Family Feud Episode 9?

1) Natasha Leggero

Comedian, actress and writer Natasha Leggero was born on March 26, 1974, in Illinois, US. She rose to fame in 2005, after appearing as the host of the MTV reality television series, The 70s House. She was also a regular roundtable panelist on Chelsea Handler's late-night talk show Chelsea Lately, which ran from 2008 to 2014.

In 2000, Leggero earned a degree in theatrics from Hunter College. After this, she began her career in the media industry.

She essayed the role of Emma in NBC's 2011 sitcom Free Agents. She co-hosted The Lavender Hour podcast with comedian Duncan Trussell from 2010 to January 2012. Around the same time, she also voiced the role of Callie Maggotbone on the animated series Ugly Americans. Following this, in 2012, she appeared as Nikki in six episodes of NBC's Are You There, Chelsea?

The Celebrity Family Feud contestant currently hosts Rat in the Kitchen, which premiered on on TBS on March 31, 2022.

2) Lauren Ash

39-year-old Lauren Ash is a Canadian actress and comedian from Ontario. Currently based in Los Angeles, Lauren is best known among television audiences for her role as Dina Fox on the sitcom Superstore.

The actress received the award for Best Female Improviser at the Canadian Comedy Awards in 2006 and 2007. In 2012, she clinched the award for Best Performance by a Female - Television for her role in Almost Heroes. In 2015, she won the award for Best Female Performance in a Feature Film for her role as Carol in the movie Dirty Singles.

The Celebrity Family Feud contestant also played a recurring role in The Ron James Show, which aired from 2009 to 2014. That apart, she has also made guest appearances in Lost Girl, Cracked, Bomb Girls and Call Me Fitz.

In 2020, Ash began True Crime and Cocktails, a weekly podcast that she hosts with her cousin Christy Oxborrow.

The official synopsis of Celebrity Family Feud reads:

"Teams of celebrities and their families face off to name the top responses to questions posed to 100 people."

Next week's episode of Celebrity Family Feud will feature NFL Players Association moms going up against their sons. Joe Tessitore and Rob Riggle will also be competing against Kimberly Williams-Paisley and her family.

The upcoming episode will air on Sunday, September 18, 2022, on ABC.

