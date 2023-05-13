What time is the Eurovision 2023 final? How to stream, where to watch, and all you need to know 

The Eurovision Final will be broadcast live in the UK on May 13, 2023, at 8 pm BST on BBC One and BBC IPlayer. For US fans, it will be available to stream at 3 pm ET or 12 pm PT on Peacock. Interested patrons will need a Peacock Premium subscription priced at $5 monthly. This will be the first Eurovision in the UK since 1998.

The Grand Final's live stage will be presented by Graham Norton, Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham, and Julia Sanina. Meanwhile, the Grand Final commentary on BBC One and BBC IPlayer will feature Graham Norton and Mel Giedroyc. Ryland Clark will assume commentary duties on BBC 2.

Catherine Tate to deliver UK votes at Eurovision Final

Delivering the UK votes will be English actress Catherine Jane Ford, best known for her BBC One sketch comedy show The Catherine Tate Show, which ran from 2004 to 2007. Furthermore, she played the role of Donna Temple-Noble in the British science fiction show Doctor Who.

Catherine Tate will deliver the votes of the UK’s National Jury live at the Liverpool Arena after the televoting window ends and is set to follow in the footsteps of artists and commentators such as AJ Odudu, Amanda Holden, Nigella Lawson, Mel Giedroyc, Richard Osman, Alex Jones, Cheryl Baker, Katrina Leskanich from Katrina & The Waves and Lorraine Kelly, among others.

The twenty-six countries taking part in the final are listed below in the running order:

Austria - Teya & Salena - Who The Hell Is Edgar?

Portugal - Mimicat - Ai Coração

Switzerland - Remo Forrer - Watergun

4. Poland - Blanka - Solo

5. Serbia - Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava

6. France - La Zarra - Évidemment

7. Cyprus - Andrew Lambrou - Break A Broken Heart

8. Spain - Blanca Paloma - Eaea

09.Sweden - Loreen - Tattoo

Albania - Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje

Italy - Marco Mengoni - Due Vite

Estonia - Alika - Bridges

Finland - Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha

Czechia - Vesna - My Sister's Crown

Australia - Voyager - Promise

Belgium - Gustaph - Because Of You

Armenia - Brunette - Future Lover

Moldova - Pasha Parfeni - Soarele şi Luna

Ukraine - TVORCHI - Heart of Steel

Norway - Alessandra - Queen of Kings

Germany - Lord of the Lost - Blood & Glitter

Lithuania - Monika Linkytė - Stay

Israel - Noa Kirel - Unicorn

Slovenia - Joker Out - Carpe Diem

Croatia - Let 3 - Mama ŠČ!

United Kingdom - Mae Muller - I Wrote A Song

More about Eurovision 2023 Final

Kalush Orchestra, the Ukrainian hip-hop band best known for combining traditional Ukrainian music with folk themes and hip-hop, will start off the Final. The winners of Eurovision 2022 will perform Voices of a New Generation.

The opening performance will be followed by the Grand Final Flag Parade, which will see Ukrainian performers GO_A, Jamala, Tina Karol, and Verka Serducha deliver their rendition of British rock classics.

Sam Ryder will perform during the Grand Final interval of the Eurovision. The British singer-songwriter is best known for his debut studio album, There's Nothing but Space, Man!, which was released on December 9, 2022. The album peaked on the UK and Scottish album charts.

