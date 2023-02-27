9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 6 is expected to drop on Fox on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 8 pm ET, as per The Review Geek. The current season is replete with a number of plot-twists and intense drama, and it continues to keep viewers interested with its entertaining storyline.

The series centers around a firefighter who moves from New York to Texas and tries to help those in danger while also dealing with the various complicated issues and challenges pertaining to his own personal life. Rob Lowe plays the lead role in the show.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 epiosde 6 on FOX - Preview, plot, recap, and more details revealed

The promo for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 6 is 30 seconds long, but it offers viewers a peek into the numerous thrilling events set to unfold in the latest episode. In the new episode, titled This Is Not a Drill, Owen makes a startling revelation to the team that he's been secretly working with the FBI in order to nab a terrorist organization.

Here's a short synopsis of the new episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Capt. Strand reveals to the 126 he has been working with the FBI to help bring down a domestic terrorist group; the team responds to a bomb threat at the State Capitol.''

Although not many details about the new episode are known at this point, viewers can expect it to comprise several key moments that could set the tone for the final few episodes of the ongoing season.

The last episode depicted a number of pivotal events that altered the course of the story. Grace met a boy who frequently makes calls to 911, and she gradually finds out that the boy might be in serious danger. Meanwhile, Owen went on to defend Marjan, who seemed to have gotten in trouble after being forced to make a tough decision.

What is 9-1-1: Lone Star about? Know all about plot, cast, and more

9-1-1: Lone Star focuses on a highly experienced and dedicated firefighter from New York whose life takes a completely different turn after he moves to Texas to join Team 126. The show explores the numerous complex challenges of his professional and personal lives. Check out the series' description, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Nearly 20 years ago, Owen Strand was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11, and in the wake of the attack, was left with the unenviable task of rebuilding the station.''

The synopsis further reads,

''After a similar tragedy strikes a firehouse in Austin, Texas, Owen -- along with his troubled firefighter son, T.K. -- takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to the Lone Star State to help them start anew. On the surface, Owen is all about big-city style and swagger, but underneath, he struggles with a secret he hides from the world -- one that could very well end his life.''

Rob Lowe is the heart and soul of the series as his character Owen Strand's journey captures the thematic elements of the show. Lowe stars alongside numerous other prominent actors like Natacha Karam, Gina Torres, and many more.

You can watch 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 6 on Fox on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

