What time will All Rise Season 3 Episode 4 air on OWN? Release date, plot, and more details explored

American legal drama All Rise is set to air a new episode from its third season on June 28, 2022, at 8.00 PM EST on the OWN channel.

After being canceled in its sophomore season, the show has returned to a new network and has managed to captivate viewers with the fascinating premise. Though the show's ratings have not increased significantly, there is still time to turn it all around in this new season.

Titled Trouble Man, this episode will be the fourth of the planned 20 in this legal drama. The upcoming episode will focus on Judge Lola Carmichael's (played by Simone Missick) attempts to convince Sherri Kansky (Ruthie Ann Miles) to return to her chamber. It will also see Deputy Sheriff Luke Watkins (J. Alex Brinson) stand on the opposite end of his friend Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan (Wilson Bethel).

All Rise season 3, episode 4 promo: A battle of two friends

According to the promo released by OWN, the upcoming episode of All Rise will heavily focus on the legal battle between Mark and Luke. Given that both are highly compelling characters, the show may have a real chance of drawing viewers in the upcoming episode.

Another thing evident from the promo is the inherent tension in the courtroom. Though this is not something uncommon for the legal drama, this episode may trump the previous ones in the season for being the most thrilling episode. The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Lola courts Sherri to return to her chambers; Luke and Mark’s friendship is tested while on opposite sides of a trial; Emily continues fighting for Charlotte."

Alongside the anticipated plotline of Mark and Luke's friendship, the episode will also feature an important storyline centering on public defender Emily Lopez (Jessica Camacho). Emily has been one of the most intriguing characters of the new season, and she will continue to make her impact in the upcoming episode.

Corey Moore has written the upcoming episode of the show.

What is All Rise about?

All Rise is an American legal drama that follows the lives of prosecutors, defendants, and judges of a Los Angeles courthouse, often focusing on new cases and their daily lives. The official synopsis for the show reads:

"The plot follows newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael, a highly regarded and impressive former deputy district attorney who does not intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be."

All Rise stars Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, Marg Helgenberger, J. Alex Brinson, Lindsay Mendez, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Lindsey Gort. The recurring stars of the show include Christian Keyes as Robin Taylor, Samantha Marie Ware as Vanessa “Ness” Johnson, Paul McCrane as Judge Jonas Laski, and Suzanne Cryer as Deputy District Attorney Maggie Palmer.

