What time will American Horror Stories Season 2 episode 2 air on Hulu? Details explored

American Horror Stories, a horror anthology series based on the classic American Horror Story, premiered its second season on July 21, 2022. The second episode is coming soon.

The first season of the anthology, which was released last year, was welcomed with mixed reviews. But thankfully, the series was renewed for another season which has now dropped on Hulu. With each episode featuring a new creepy story, American Horror Stories Season 2 holds great promise.

When will season 2 episode 2 of American Horror Stories premiere?

American Horror Stories premiered its first episode of the second season on July 21, 2022. There are eight episodes in the anthology and one has already premiered. The second episode is coming soon on July 28, 2022. It will drop on Hulu this Thursday at 3:00 AM ET.

The full season schedule is as follows:

Episode 1 Dollhouse, July 21

Episode 2 Aura July 28

Episode 3 Aug. 4

Episode 4 Aug. 11

Episode 5 Aug. 18

Episode 6 Aug. 25

Episode 7 Sept. 1

Episode 8 Sept. 8

Albeit the anthology is an FX series, it is part of the FX network’s deal with the streaming platform, Hulu. So, the series will drop its episodes on FX on Hulu.

Since Hulu is a streaming platform that operates on a subscription basis, to watch the series, viewers will have to subscribe to Hulu. Hulu (ad-supported) comes at $13.99 per month and without ads it costs $19.99 per month.

What is the upcoming epside going to be about?

The first episode, titled Dollhouse, followed the story of Mr. Van Wirth and his obsession with collecting dolls. The next episode was originally Necro. However, there has been a slight change in airing plans.

The scheduling has been shuffled and Thursday's episode will be Aura. It has been reported that this episode will have similarities to Murder House. It revolves around two people who move into a new house, and mysterious and macabre events follow. There will be grotesque twists to the episode, guaranteeing a thrilling watch. The official synopsis reads:

"After moving into a new home, a married couple is terrorized by a cryptic visitor. Written by Manny Coto; directed by Max Winkler."

American Horror Story is known for recasting the same actors in new roles and settings. But this is not going to be the same for its spinoff anthology, American Horror Stories.

The creators have let on that we can expect the return of some recognizable characters from previous seasons. This includes names like Dennis O’Hare, Cody Fern, and Gabourey Sidibe. Fern is believed to have been cast in the second episode, which is coming up next.

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's macabre anthology series American Horror Stories has stirred horror fans with its return. The spin-off of the original and highly popular American Horror Story, is one of the most on-demand titles at the moment. The second season of the spin-off will air its final episode on September 8, 2022.

