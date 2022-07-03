What time will Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 5 air on TNT? Release date, plot, and more details about the drama series

The final chapter of TNT's Animal Kingdom is already four episodes in and is set to explore new dangers in the Codys' lives in the fifth episode as they continue to get sucked into the investigation. The upcoming episode will premiere on TNT on July 3, 2022, at 9 pm ET. Viewers can prepare themselves to follow the Codys into a seemingly dark future as the series progresses.

The crime-drama series, based on the 2010 Australian film of the same name, was developed by Jonathan Lisco. The fifth episode of Season 6 will be directed by Shawn Hatosy, who also plays Pope Cody on the show. Other cast members include Leila George, Finn Cole, Ben Robson, and Jake Weary.

When will Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 5 release, and how to watch it?

The fifth episode of Animal Kingdom Season 6, titled Covet, will be released on TNT on July 3, 2022, at 9 pm ET. Viewers with a valid cable subscription can catch new episodes on the TNT website or app. Those with an active subscription can also stream the series on YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or DIRECTV STREAM.

New episodes will be available on the TNT website and app the next day. Meanwhile, previous seasons of the show are also available on Amazon Prime Video. The latest season should also eventually become available on Prime Video.

Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 4 recap

As the Catherine Belen investigation began to become more troublesome for the Codys, Pope's name began to come into question. Unbeknownst to him, the skate park he considered a safe space was turning him into a target. The episode was aptly titled Inside Man as the guy Pope tried to help at the skate park turned out to be an inside man for the police.

The young inside man's job was to get close to Pope and serve as an informant, relaying whatever information he got from under Pope. So far, the oldest Cody son hasn't disclosed anything dangerous. However, as the Codys remain in the dark about the skate park, they are at constant risk of revealing vulnerabilities that could be used against them.

What to expect from Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 5?

The upcoming episode of the crime-drama series is titled Covet and will explore whether Andrew realizes that there is a spy right under his nose or will the Codys stumble into a bleak future. The synopsis for the episode reveals that the episode will showcase two timelines, with the Codys preparing for their next job in the present day, while Andrew, Baz, and Julia do a job for Smurf in 1992.

Directed by Shawn Hatosy, the fifth episode of Animal Kingdom Season 6 will further delve into the perils that are on the rise for the Codys as the Catherine Belen investigation rears its ugly head. Much of the boys' fate depends on Andrew finding out about the spy in the skate park or remaining in the dark and spilling something dangerous.

What makes the spy's role more interesting is that he's a super-young guy who was reluctant to become a mole in the first place. It's quite possible that he would want to escape the first chance he gets. With Andrew's guard down in a sanctuary-like place, the Codys could get in trouble should the eldest one decide to be a different person than he's been in the past.

Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 5 will air on TNT on July 3, 2022.

