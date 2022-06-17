Animal Kingdom Season 6 cast list: Meet 4 recurring stars joining the TNT show

The American crime-drama Animal Kingdom is set to drop its Season 6 on June 19 at 9 pm ET, marking the end of an era for the Cody family. Making it official in January 2021, TNT announced that Season 6 would be the final season prior to the Season 5 premiere last year.

Based on an Australian movie of the same name, Animal Kingdom first debuted in 2016 and has seen significant character developments in the previous five seasons, while at the same time, having lost two of its most prominent characters, namely Ellen Barkin's Janine "Smurf" Cody and Scott Speedman's Barry "Baz" Brown.

Animal Kingdom took a significant hit when it lost Barkin's Smurf, the Cody family matriarch, in Season 4, but her influence is still felt long after her passing.

To wrap up the story, Shawn Hatosy's Andrew "Pope" Cody, Jake Weary's Deran Cody, Ben Robson's Craig Cody, and Finn Cole's Joshua "J" Cody will reappear to tie up all the loose ends. Leila George, Rigo Sanchez, and Jon Beavers will also reappear alongside the four new cast members and here's everything you need to know about these additions.

Meet the newest members of TNT's Animal Kingdom

For the final season of Animal Kingdom, the Cody family's shaken fundamentals will receive some solid support with the addition of four recurring cast members. The upcoming Season 6 will see Jasper Polish, Darren Mann, Kevin Csolak, and Stevie Lynn Jones in recurring roles alongside the Cody family.

According to various reports, represented by Buchwald and Management 360, Force of Nature star Jasper Polish will appear as an attractive, smart, and edgy young Julia.

Despite her status as a stellar student, Julia is known for her rebelliousness. She sells LSD only because she finds it amusing. Her love-hate relationship with her mother, Smurf, is also a key aspect of her character.

Also represented by Buchwald, Kevin Csolak from West Side Story will play the younger version of Shawn Hatosy's Andrew. Young Andrew seems more intense than the others, considering his struggles in battling an unidentified psychiatric condition.

Although he battles his innermost dark desires, he carries a wave of seething anger while naturally looking for forgiveness. Not to mention his unwavering love for Smurf, his closest buddy Baz, and his twin sister Julia.

Furthermore, represented by Webster Talent, Paradigm, and Coronel Group, Embattled star Darren Mann will portray the charming opportunist, young Baz. When it comes to garnering Smurf's attention, he's not afraid to use any means at his disposal, even bullying the other youngsters, to get her attention.

Simultaneously, Smurf feels a personal as well as professional connection to him, thinking of him as just more than the adoptive son.

Lastly, represented by Buchwald and Brave Artists Management, Nancy Drew's Stevie Lynn Jones will play the young and smart Penny, an occasional rule-breaker who is now striving to do the right thing. Bound in a marriage without love with a Marine, she finds comfort in her relationship with J.

Displaying younger versions of the main characters, the upcoming season will most likely continue showing flashbacks following the story arcs and the major cliffhanger in the Season 5 finale.

The official synopsis for Season 6 states:

"In the final season of Animal Kingdom, the Cody boys discover that they can’t outrun their past. With their empire expanding, a cold case investigation sets off a series of events that puts the entire family in jeopardy. Revenge, betrayal and a reckoning with long forgotten violence leads to an explosive conclusion six seasons in the making."

Animal Kingdom Season 6 will premiere on Sunday, June 19, 2022, on TNT.

