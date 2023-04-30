The fourth episode of Barry season 4 is all set to premiere on HBO on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The comedy series is currently in its final season and viewers are eagerly waiting to find out how the protagonist's life would pan out.

The show premiered back in early 2018 and has received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, thanks to its dark humor, intriguing plot, and thematic depth, among numerous other things. It stars Bill Hader in the titular role, along with many others portraying significant supporting characters.

Barry season 4 episode 4 on HBO: Plot, what to expect, and more

The official promo for the fourth episode of the ongoing season does not reveal any major details about the new episode, but fans can expect several key events to unfold in the upcoming episode.

Titled It Takes a Psycho, the new episode will continue to focus on the protagonist's plight as he's imprisoned and struggling to deal with his enemies. He's desperately looking for a way to get out of jail.

Apart from that, more details regarding the upcoming episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled You're Charming, focused on Berkman struggling to find a way out of his miserable situation.

He's already discussed a ''deal'' with the authorities that could help him get out of prison, but the plan does not go as intended, thanks to his enemy, Fuches. With several more interesting events left to be unpacked, fans can look forward to a highly dramatic ending to what's been a fascinating exploration of a man's inner desires and existentialist angst.

A quick look at Barry plot and cast

The comedy series centers around the life of the titular character who's a marine-turned-hitman. His life takes an unexpected turn after he discovers a sudden interest in acting. The show explores his existential angst as he questions his identity and purpose in life. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' description of the show:

''Disillusioned at the thought of taking down another "mark," depressed, low-level hit man Barry Berkman seeks a way out. When the Midwesterner reluctantly travels to Los Angeles to execute a hit on an actor who is bedding a mobster's wife, little does Barry know that the City of Angels may be his sanctuary.''

The synopsis further states,

''He follows his target into acting class and ends up instantly drawn to the community of eager hopefuls, especially dedicated student Sally, who becomes the object of his affection. While Barry wants to start a new life as an actor, his handler, Fuches, has other ideas, and the hit man's criminal past won't let him walk away so easily.''

The series has garnered immense critical acclaim, thanks to its writing, profound themes, and stellar acting by the cast, among other things. Bill Hader wonderfully captures his character's existential dread whilst also being funny.

Other important cast members include Stephen Root as Monroe Fuches, Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank, Sarah Goldberg as Sally Reed, and many more.

You can watch the latest episode of Barry season 4 episode 4 on HBO on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

