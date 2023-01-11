What time will Big Sky season 3 episode 12 air on ABC? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The ABC drama Big Sky is back with a third season. Season 3 took off with a rocky start with a death that set the stage for more interesting events to unfold. Private detective Cassie Dewell and undersheriff Jenny Hoty, along with newly appointed Beau Arlen, are working together to solve the mystery and unfold new ones this season.

Big Sky is an ABC network TV original and the series drops new episodes every week on Wednesdays at 10 pm ET. The upcoming episode will be a two-part season finale, and fans can't wait to see what it has in store for them. Big Sky season 3 episode 12 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, January 11, at 10 pm ET.

The episodes of the show can be streamed online via Hulu, the day after its premiere. The first two seasons are now available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Jenny, Cassie, and Beau to learn about Buck's truth in Big Sky season 3 episode 12

Big Sky season 3 episode 12 has been titled Are You Mad? According to the preview of this episode, fans will see Jenny, Cassie, and Beau finally become aware that Buck is the Bleeding Heart Killer but catching him won't be easy at all. The episode will also see Emily and Denise in great danger, and Avery and Tony’s family having a standoff.

Big Sky recap: Buck is revealed to be the killer

In the latest episode, viewers saw Buck dragging Paige down to a bunker as he prepares to kill her. But before killing her, he must take a souvenir from her to put up on his shelf of horror.

Viewers learn that the Bleeding Heart Killer is none other than Buck himself. This came as a shock because Buck seemed like a very decent man. But now that he has been outed as a villain, things are about to heat up. However, the question remains whether he killed Paige for the sake of his family or if he is getting back to his old ways.

Apart from this, viewers also saw Cassie and Jenny deciding to take some time off from the Barnes family, and Gigi getting into trouble. The episode also witnessed a mother-daughter bond blossoming between Gigi and Jenny, although Gigi has betrayed her trust a number of times.

The official synopsis of the season reads:

"Big Sky follows private detectives Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt as they reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, and they soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny's past, and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers."

Don't forget to tune in to ABC this Wednesday for season 3 episode 12.

Poll : 0 votes