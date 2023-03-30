Netflix's new Taiwanese series, Copycat Killer, will premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 3:01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The film centers around a highly experienced homicide prosecutor dealing with his first-ever serial killer case.

The show focuses on his efforts to bring the killer to justice. It stars Wu Kang-ren in the lead role along with several others playing pivotal supporting roles. It is based on noted Japanese writer Miyabe Miyuki's critically acclaimed novel of the same name.

Netflix's Copycat Killer trailer promises a gripping serial killer drama

Netflix released the official trailer for Copycat Killer on March 6, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous gripping events set to unfold in the new film. The trailer opens on a frightening note as a man whistles while a woman starts a countdown, following which a creepy voice asks,

''Let me ask you a question. Do you believe that anyone can become a murderer?''

The trailer then depicts several terrifying moments from the movie without giving away any major spoilers that could ruin the viewing experience for fans.

Overall, the trailer maintains a haunting tone that fans of psychological thriller and horror movies would certainly find interesting. Alongside the trailer, Netflix has also shared the show's official synopsis on their YouTube channel, which states:

''Netflix exclusive Mandarin series Copycat Killer, a thriller based on famed Japanese mystery writer Miyabe Miyuki’s bestselling novel of the same name, is set in the 1990s and tells the story of Kuo Hsiao-chi (Wu Kang-ren), a veteran homicide prosecutor handling his first-ever serial killer case, and how he tries to bring justice to the perpetrator.''

The description further reads,

''With the murderer’s repeated aggravations, Hsiao-chi is determined to find the key piece of evidence to crack the case, even if it means putting his life on the line.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, fans can expect a creepy crime thriller series that delves deep into the mind of a disturbed man, whilst exploring themes like violence, justice, revenge, and many more.

The series reportedly features a total of ten episodes, each of which has a runtime of around 45-50 minutes. All episodes are expected to premiere on Netflix on the same day, March 31, 2023.

A quick look at Copycat Killer cast

Copycat Killer features noted Taiwanese actor Wu Kang-ren in the lead role of Kuo Hsiao-chi. Kuo is a prosecutor dealing with a serial killer case for the first time in his life.

The show depicts the various kinds of challenges that he faces as he tries to bring the murderer to justice. Kuo Hsiao-chi looks brilliant in the trailer, capturing the numerous complex facets of his character with stunning ease.

His other notable film and TV acting credits include Shards of Her, I Missed You, and The World Between Us, to name a few. Starring alongside him are actors like Ruby Lin as Yao Yaci, Chia-Yen Ko as Hu Yunhui, Fandy Fan as Shen Jiawen, Tsung-Hua Tou as Lin Shanyong, and many others who essay significant supporting characters.

Don't miss Copycat Killer on Netflix on Friday, March 31, 2023.

