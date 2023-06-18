The fourth episode of Cruel Summer season 2 is expected to air on Freeform on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). The current season boasts intense drama, similar to the first installment, and viewers are eager to find out what is in store for them in the upcoming episode.

The anthology series' second season focuses on two girls' friendship, which gets complicated due to a love triangle. The latest installment features Sadie Stanley and Lexi Underwood in the lead roles, alongside many others who portray key supporting characters. It is helmed by noted screenwriter Bert V. Royal.

Cruel Summer season 2 episode 4 will focus on Megan who wants to be more adventurous and fun

A short 30-second promo for Cruel Summer season 2 episode 4 briefly depicts a number of key events set to unfold in the new episode. Titled Springing a Leak, the new episode, set in 1999, follows Megan, who wants to be adventurous and sets out to make some fake ID cards for the group.

During the winter, a pipe bursts, following which things take a chaotic turn at the Chambers house. Here's a brief description of the upcoming episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''In summer 1999, Megan wants to be adventurous and makes fake IDs for the gang; in winter 1999, a burst pipe leads the Landrys and Isabella to a messy night at the Chambers house; Isabella wishes to help but is met with resistance from Megan.''

Apart from that, other details pertaining to the latest episode are currently being kept under wraps. The previous episode, titled Bloody Knuckles, focused on Isabella and Megan spending more time together and bonding during their stay at the Chambers' cabin.

Meanwhile, things took a dramatic turn after the two girls' fingerprints were found on the gun that was used to shoot Luke. With a lot more left to be unpacked in the new season, viewers can expect more drama and shocking moments to unfold in the remaining episodes.

A quick look at Cruel Summer plot and cast

The second season of Cruel Summer centers around two teenage girls with contrasting personalities. They become best friends, but their friendship is put to test after a charming guy enters their lives and a complicated love triangle ensues.

''Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of “Cruel Summer” follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship.''

The description further states,

''Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.''

Sadie Stanley and Lexi Underwood, who play the lead roles of Megan Landy and Isabella La Rue, respectively, have been phenomenal throughout the first three episodes. Their chemistry is one of the defining elements of the show. Other supporting cast members include actors like Griffin Gluck, Lisa Yamada, Braeden De La Garza, and Nile Bullock, among others.

Don't miss the new episode of Cruel Summer season 2 on Monday, June 19, 2023.

